Training Quotes | #MINvATX

That loss of momentum in the end of the first half hurt the outcome of the game. There are shifts in the game which happened. I felt like we put a lot of effort and energy and intensity into the first 30 minutes or so. Like you mention, we lose momentum in the end of the first half and we concede two goals. We have to learn even though we lose momentum, we still need to defend well. Clear balls and put ourselves out of danger. I think we are not making defensive plays at a high level. Plus on top of that the loss of lines. We put ourselves in a hole going into the second half. At the end of the game we responded, it would’ve been better to score earlier in the second half. I think that would've shifted the momentum of the second half to win the game. Credit to Vancouver, they did well. They didn't make it easy and put a lot of numbers between the midfields and the backs to condense the box. We had to do longer range crosses which I thought were dangerous. Maxime Crépeau had some good saves that kept them in the game. But credit to our boys who showed a response and got the tying goal at the end. I believed we had a few more minutes and we could’ve gotten a winner. Even after a tying goal, I was overall disappointed. It’s another draw at home which we want more for our fans. We got to pick ourselves up quickly and grab the response in the second half. We have to do something different in a way. This season our goal is if we do something different away we want to send a message away. We haven't done that yet, we’re picking up points at home but it’s not up to our standards. We have our backs against the wall and it’s now or never to do it against the LA Galaxy. In a short amount of time we have to regroup.