Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Training Quotes | #MINvATX

By Minnesota United FC
mnufc.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn continuing the good run of form the squad is in right now…. “By playing with the same energy, doing the same things that we know makes us successful. Move the ball quickly. Play on the front foot, play on their half of the field. We played [Austin FC] recently and, when I watched the game back, our defensive shape wasn’t good enough at times, and they picked us apart at times. It’s going to be important that we have a good discipline in and out of possession. If we do, I think there’s enough in this team now to go and win the game.”

www.mnufc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franco Fragapane
Person
Adrien Hunou
Person
Michael Boxall
Person
Adrian Heath
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allianz Field#Wonderwall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

Preview | #MINvATX

ATX: 2-4-3 (2-4-2 on the road) MIN: 2-4-2 (2-2-0 at home) Minnesota United return to Allianz Field for a sort-of second home opener as the stadium welcomes back a near full capacity crowd for the first time since the Loons’ Round One matchup with LA Galaxy in late 2019. With two draws on the road, MNUFC last won at home — and they also last lost at home, 1-0 to Austin FC on May 1.
MLSmnufc.com

First Touches | #MINvATX

This is the first meeting between these teams in MLS. MNUFC lost their home opener to Real Salt Lake 2-1 last weekend, despite outpossessing and outshooting the visitors. In his second MLS game, rookie Justin McMaster got his first MLS assist after checking in in the 65th minute. Robin Lod scored the goal — Minnesota’s first of the season — in the 86th minute.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Tank, Barrios workout quotes

Four-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and undefeated WBA super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios took part in a media workout to kick off fight week at the College Football Hall of Fame in Altanta on Wednesday ahead of this Saturday’s PPV event. Gervonta Davis: “There is no pressure...
MLSmnufc.com

Storylines Presented by BMW | #MINvATX

APPEARANCES CAN BE DECEPTIVE: Despite the startling goal differential, Minnesota United’s play in the first two games of the season has not been as hollow as it might appear. The defense has been generally decent and the chances have been created, but a handful of catastrophic mistakes in their own final third and a lack of crisp finishing in the other team’s sunk them against Seattle and Real Salt Lake. According to @GameFlowxPG, the expected goals in the season opener were 2.52 for the Sounders and 1.02 for the Loons, while the home opener had 1.82 expected goals for MNUFC and 1.51 for RSL. There are certainly adjustments to be made — particularly when it comes to the left side of the defense and how dangerous the wingers need to be — but with new signing Adrien Hunou on the way from France and the promise of another signing or two, it’s not (yet) time to panic.
MLSmnufc.com

Postgame Quotes | #MINvATX

On if this was the most complete game the team had played…. “A little bit. I thought it was most important as well. And I told the players that before the game. I wanted to keep this run going. And I know, playing these because of the way they play, they stretch you out, they're a good footballing team and you have to stay disciplined because that's what they work on. Getting you out of your shape. And they’re good on the ball. They’re a good possession team. And I thought, the first half, especially, we really picked our moments to press, turn the ball over and then I thought some of our play in the first half was outstanding. And, to be honest, maybe the best half we've had all season in terms of stuff we've been looking at. I think it’s a sign of things to come. You saw [Franco] Fragapane with Rey [Emanuel Reynoso]. And, I thought Hassani [Dotson] was outstanding again. It’s good for the two new guys to get a goal. You know, Adrien [Hunou] conceivably had four goals in the last two games. You know, final ball at times wasn’t the best. But, you know, Tyler [Miller] has had, what, one big save first half I think? I can’t really think of anything else that he, you know, he’s had saves, but stuff that I think he should save. It’s another clean sheet as well, which is important.”
MLSmnufc.com

Recap | #MINvATX

An ebullient and full-to-the-brim Allianz Field welcomed Minnesota United back for the team’s annual Pride Game on Wednesday night. Facing Austin FC — who had walked away with a 1-0 win back in May — the Loons were aiming to turn the tables with new additions Adrien Hunou and Franco Fragapane and they did not disappoint. Fragapane bagged his second MLS goal in the 11th minute and Hunou followed with his first in the 17th and from there, the home team held off Austin to earn a 2-0 win and all three points.
MLSfcdallas.com

Quotes: FCDvLAFC | 6.24.2021

We knew the game was going to start with them pushing forward right away. That was our observation from their last few home games. So we anticipated that but we still conceded quite early with the shot by (Carlos) Vela. So that was a disappointing start when we talked and prepared very thoroughly to prevent them getting on the score sheet within the first 10 minutes. Moving past that, I thought we actually did grow into the game and found the game in terms of the system and getting on the ball. LAFC transitioned well so when we were recovering the ball, I think we could’ve been a little bit more vertical and found the second line or third line to get out of the transition. We had maybe too many short passes which led to them recreating chances. I thought we had some good spells in possession and starting to get balls in the box but we’re lacking that punch in the box to put away chances and hurt the keeper.
Soccer90min.com

Best Quotes by Lionel Messi

As Lionel Messi turns 34-years-old today, we can't help ourselves but look at what the greatest player of all time has said and expressed about in his incredible career. On the occasion of his birthday, we bring to you some of the greatest, most powerful quotes made by Messi. "There's...
Sportschatsports.com

Three things, #MINvATX

2. Finally, two years after completing a three year plan, this feels like a real team, like the roster has finally come together. It is possible to imagine how these Loons will play and what a preferred XI might be. Miller seems to have secured the starting position, even as Dayne St. Clair remains a starting quality keeper. Even without Ike Opara, the backline of Romain Métanire, Michael Boxal, Bakaye Dibassy, and Chase Gasper is solid, with moments of being very good. And this offense, well, it’s going to be very fun. With Lod easily slotting in on the right when he returns, in spite of Hansen’s quite good play, the only question will be in the middle of the field: Wil Trapp has shown himself to be surprisingly good as a single deep six, and both Hassani Dotson and Jacori Hayes have had exceptional games in Greguš’ absence.
Basketballlakercountry.com

Quotes of the Week from Larry Vaught

Quote of the Week: “It was good, we had a nice conversation and I love Kentucky especially with family ties and things like that. In general, I really just love college basketball so any coach I talk to is exciting. I’m a college basketball fan and I love watching March Madness,” DJ Wagner, the top-rated player in the 2023 basketball recruiting class, to 247Sports on his relationship with John Calipari.
MLSESPN

Sounders match MLS record for unbeaten start at 12 games

COMMERCE CITY. Colo. --  Alex Roldan scored his first MLS goal and the Seattle Sounders matched the league record for games without a loss to open a season at 12, tying the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Sunday night. The Sounders (7-0-5) tied the mark held by the Los Angeles...
MLSfcdallas.com

Quotes: DALvVAN | 7.4.2021

That loss of momentum in the end of the first half hurt the outcome of the game. There are shifts in the game which happened. I felt like we put a lot of effort and energy and intensity into the first 30 minutes or so. Like you mention, we lose momentum in the end of the first half and we concede two goals. We have to learn even though we lose momentum, we still need to defend well. Clear balls and put ourselves out of danger. I think we are not making defensive plays at a high level. Plus on top of that the loss of lines. We put ourselves in a hole going into the second half. At the end of the game we responded, it would’ve been better to score earlier in the second half. I think that would've shifted the momentum of the second half to win the game. Credit to Vancouver, they did well. They didn't make it easy and put a lot of numbers between the midfields and the backs to condense the box. We had to do longer range crosses which I thought were dangerous. Maxime Crépeau had some good saves that kept them in the game. But credit to our boys who showed a response and got the tying goal at the end. I believed we had a few more minutes and we could’ve gotten a winner. Even after a tying goal, I was overall disappointed. It’s another draw at home which we want more for our fans. We got to pick ourselves up quickly and grab the response in the second half. We have to do something different in a way. This season our goal is if we do something different away we want to send a message away. We haven't done that yet, we’re picking up points at home but it’s not up to our standards. We have our backs against the wall and it’s now or never to do it against the LA Galaxy. In a short amount of time we have to regroup.
NFLchatsports.com

Madden 22 reveals Titans home field advantage

First of all, we hope all of our readers had an incredible and safe 4th of July weekend!. It is always a really exciting day when the new Madden game is released - this year’s iteration seems to come with many changes and upgrades. The game will be released on August 20th.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Postgame Pontifications: Sounders keep passing soccer gods’ new tests

A wise, old coach surely once told his players “the soccer gods only give a team as much as they can handle.”. This may or may not be an actual thing coaches say, but it is something the Seattle Sounders are really testing out these days. Shortly before kickoff on Sunday, it was revealed that Will Bruin had suffered a torn meniscus and would likely be out for most of July. His absence brought the number of missing potential starters for the game to seven, depending on how liberal you want to be with the language. More directly, it left the Sounders with just 17 available players, two of whom have less than 1,000 professional minutes under their belts.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Rapids vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

Despite dressing only 17 players after another injury to a potential starter, the Seattle Sounders were able to run their unbeaten streak to 12 games after securing a 1-1 tie with the Colorado Rapids on Sunday behind Alex Roldan’s first career goal. In the process, the Sounders tied the MLS record for longest unbeaten streak to start a season, becoming the fifth team to do so and the first one since 2014. Their overall regular-season unbeaten streak now stands at 14 games, still well short of the MLS record of 19.
Soccercrossingbroad.com

This is a Fantastic Marc Zumoff Quote

Marc Zumoff announced his retirement on Tuesday following 27 years as the Sixers’ play-by-play announcer. He wants to do other things while he still can, which I think is a boss move. There’s nothing better than leaving on top, and on your own accord, instead of having to be told to hang ’em up by some corporate suit in Stamford.
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United: A Real-Life Miracle

In a season that has had almost nothing but pain for Chicago Fire fans, there is only one way to describe the night of July 3rd: A Miracle. For the first time since probably 2019, the Fire felt truly dominant in a way that no one was prepared for. While the score was only a 3-0 victory over a shorthanded Atlanta United side, the importance of a result like this and the manner in which it was achieved outweighs the circumstances. Let’s check up on what happened:
UFCmnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC at Colorado Rapids

Broadcast: Bally Sports North and SKOR North (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.) Minnesota United came out of Saturday’s scrap with San Jose a point richer, but ultimately disappointed not to take all three at home off a team wallowing near the bottom of the Western Conference. Unable to match the Quakes’ energy at the start, the Loons conceded early before battling their way back to a 2-1 lead. But when they took their foot off the gas late, San Jose pounced and it cost them. Now the focus turns to the Colorado Rapids, the last team to beat MNUFC prior to their current seven-game unbeaten streak. That loss back in early May stung particularly sharply as it looked like the Loons had shaken off the shock of their first three losses when they went up 2-0. But the energy flagged and the Rapids came back to take it 3-2 at home. On paper, it’s simple: Clean up the mistakes, begin the game with energy, sustain it through the middle, then finish strong. Now they just have to do the dang thing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy