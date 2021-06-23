The future of Alzheimer’s treatment is here

Re: the June 28 article "A holistic approach to Alzheimer's." I'm not a scientist like Leroy Hood, but a student of Alzheimer's. It runs in the family. My father, his sister and their mother all died from this horrible disease that impacts the entire family. My aunt and grandmother both passed in their mid-70's and my dad at 88. At the time of their deaths they were all in an infantile state. One thing I observed with my dad and aunt is that when they stopped doing physical and mental activities their mental deterioration escalated.