The future of Alzheimer’s treatment is here
The approval of the drug aducanumab on June 7 by the Food & Drug Administration marked a new phase in the fight against Alzheimer's. Aducanumab, known by its brand name of Aduhelm, is the first drug shown to slow – but not cure – Alzheimer's disease and is the beginning of a completely new future for Alzheimer's treatments. Historically, the first drug in a category invigorates the field, increases investments in new treatments and encourages greater innovation.