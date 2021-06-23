Lomachenko: Nakatani Is The Perfect Challenge For Me, I Wanted To Face A Top Contender
Vasiliy Lomachenko is ready to embark on the road to reclaim his status as among the sport’s very best fighters. The former three-division titlist returns to the ring this Saturday in an intriguing showdown versus perennial Top ten lightweight contender Masayoshi Nakatani. Their scheduled twelve-round lightweight bout—which airs live on ESPN+ from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas—marks Lomachenko’s first since losing his WBA/WBO/WBC “Franchise” lightweight titles to Teofimo Lopez last October 17 at nearby MGM Grand Conference Center.www.boxingscene.com