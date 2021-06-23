Cancel
Combat Sports

Lomachenko: Nakatani Is The Perfect Challenge For Me, I Wanted To Face A Top Contender

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVasiliy Lomachenko is ready to embark on the road to reclaim his status as among the sport’s very best fighters. The former three-division titlist returns to the ring this Saturday in an intriguing showdown versus perennial Top ten lightweight contender Masayoshi Nakatani. Their scheduled twelve-round lightweight bout—which airs live on ESPN+ from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas—marks Lomachenko’s first since losing his WBA/WBO/WBC “Franchise” lightweight titles to Teofimo Lopez last October 17 at nearby MGM Grand Conference Center.

www.boxingscene.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsmymotherlode.com

Lomachenko batters Nakatani, scores 9th-round TKO in return

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko was successful in his return to the ring, with a ninth-round TKO of Japanese veteran Masayoshi Nakatani on Saturday night. With Nakatani’s left eye closed after eight devastating rounds, Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KOs) used a flurry of battering lefts to finish off his much taller opponent in what was a statement return in his first bout since an upset loss to Teofimo Lopez in October. Lomachenko landed 59% of his power punches, as he dominated from the opening bell, peppering Nakatani with a steady stream of hard, straight lefts. Lomachenko was only hit by 12% of Nakatani’s power punches.
Combat Sportschatsports.com

Lomachenko Dominates Nakatani, Wins Via TKO

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Masayoshi Nakatani was supposed to be an intriguing matchup. However, Lomachenko dominated Nakatani, finishing him in the 9th round via TKO. After a widely disappointing performance against Teofimo Lopez, Vasiliy Lomachenko’s return to the ring was highly anticipated. After a 7-month absence, “Loma” answered the critics and bounced back in a dominating performance.
Combat SportsUSA Today

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Masayoshi Nakatani: date, time, how to watch, background

VASILIY LOMACHENKO (14-2, 10 KOs) vs. MASAYOSHI NAKATANI (19-1, 13 KOs) Odds: Lomachenko 9½ favorite (average of multiple outlets) Also on the card: Zhanibek Alimkhanuly vs. Rob Brant, middleweights. Prediction: Lomachenko UD. Background: Lomachenko returns to the ring after the most-disappointing night of his career, a unanimous-decision loss to Teofimo...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Lomachenko-Nakatani ESPN+ Weigh-In Results From Las Vegas

Vasiliy Lomachenko is on a mission to reclaim his place among the sport’s very best. Step one for the two-time Olympic Gold medalist and former three-division titlist comes this Saturday, as Lomachenko (14-2, 10KOs) faces Japan’s Masayoshi Nakatani (19-1, 13KOs) in a scheduled 12-round lightweight contest. Both boxers made weight for their bout Saturday evening, which streams live on ESPN+ from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Combat SportsSkySports

Vasiliy Lomachenko wants to avenge loss to Teofimo Lopez if he defeats Masayoshi Nakatani live on Sky Sports

Vasiliy Lomachenko will call for a revenge fight against Teofimo Lopez if he restores his reputation with a dominant win over Masayoshi Nakatani. The Ukrainian star returns against Nakatani on a Las Vegas bill, live from 3am on Sky Sports, in Lomachenko's first fight since Lopez defeated him by unanimous decision in their world lightweight title unification clash in October.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Masayoshi Nakatani towers over Vasiliy Lomachenko, another size danger

On the back of underestimating how much the size difference would come into play against Teofimo Lopez, Vasyl Lomachenko has taken on another big test. Masayoshi Nakatani steps up to the plate this weekend, the five-foot eleven-inch beanpole, eyeing a massive upset in Las Vegas. Ironically to Lopez himself, Nakatani...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Masayoshi Nakatani predicting win against Vasily Lomachenko

By William Lloyd: Masayoshi Nakatani predicts that he’ll win on Saturday night when he takes on the recently dethroned former lightweight champion Vasily ‘Hi-Tech’ Lomachenko on ESPN at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (Courtesy: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images) During the face-off on Thursday at the final press conference,...
Combat SportsThe Ring Magazine

Lomachenko wants to beat Nakatani easier than Teofimo did

When Vasiliy Lomachenko turned pro with fanfare following a prodigious amateur career in 2013, he was motivated far more by making boxing history than by making money. Lomachenko had already made a considerable mark as an amateur by going 396-1 — avenging the lone loss twice – claiming Olympic gold medals for Ukraine in 2008 and 2012 and leaving the unpaid ranks viewed by many to be the greatest amateur of all time.
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Lomachenko vs Nakatani results and highlights: Vasiliy Lomachenko dazzles with knockout of Masayoshi Nakatani

Vasiliy Lomachenko TKO-9 Masayoshi Nakatani (1:48) Vasiliy Lomachenko is back in vintage form, completely thrashing Masayoshi Nakatani over nine rounds of action before he ultimately forced the stoppage. Lomachenko said in the pre-fight interview that his shoulder was injured against Teofimo Lopez and planned to demonstrate what he could do with two good arms, and did exactly that tonight — dominating a fighter that Lopez struggled against.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Lomachenko vs. Nakatani: Could Vasily lose tonight?

By Allan Fox: Vasily Lomachenko is taking on a tough opponent tonight in the tall 5’11 1/2″ Masayoshi Nakatani on ESPN+ at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs) will be facing a guy that is almost as dangerous as his previous opponent Teofimo Lopez, who he lost to last October.
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Vasyl Lomachenko finishes Masayoshi Nakatani in spectacular fashion (Video)

Top-rated pound-for-pound boxer Vasyl Lomachenko finished his opponent Masayoshi Nakatani in spectacular fashion on Saturday night in boxing. Lomachenko was making his first appearance in the boxing ring since losing his lightweight titles last year to Teofimo Lopez in an upset. Against Nakatani, Lomachenko got right back to work as he looked unbelievable in this fight against the Japanese boxer, lighting him up with strikes and then finally finishing him in spectacular fashion in the ninth round of the fight when Nakatani was no longer able to defend himself and the ref stopped the fight. Take a look at the video of Lomachenko’s finish on Nakatani during their boxing match.
Combat Sportsfightsports.tv

Teofimo Lopez Resumes Training After Recovering From Coronavirus

Teofimo Lopez (16-0) will rejoin his training camp on Monday after testing negative for the coronavirus on Wednesday. The news was confirmed by unified lightweight world champion’s manager, David McWater. Lopez is preparing for a title defense against Australia’s George Kambosos Jr on August 14. With the fight scheduled for...
Combat Sportsdexerto.com

Jake Paul wants to fight Canelo Alvarez for a boxing World Championship

Jake Paul says his quest to become the “most disruptive boxer in history” may lead to a fight against the reigning super middleweight world champion, Canelo Alvarez, down the line. YouTuber-turned-boxing sensation Jake Paul has taken the fighting world by storm, earning victories against NBA player Nate Robinson and former...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

A Floyd Mayweather apology: Manny Pacquiao can equal champs beaten

Manny Pacquiao has the opportunity to equal a vast Floyd Mayweather record when the Filipino superstar battles Errol Spence Jr. Back in 2020, following up on Mayweather’s past admission that Pacquiao would overtake his mark of 23 world champions beaten, WBN decided to crunch the numbers. World Boxing News would...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Canelo to fight Beterbiev or Bivol in 2022 says Eddy Reynoso

By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso has confirmed that he plans on challenging for a world title in 2022 against either IBF/WBC champion Artur Beterbiev or WBA champ Dimitry Bivol. It takes courage to fight Beterbiev or Bivol, and Canelo would receive a massive amount of credit by...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Jermall Charlo: I Never Got Buzzed By Montiel; He Challenged Me; I Stood Up To The Challenge

Jermall Charlo undoubtedly hurt Juan Macias Montiel at least three times during their 12-round middleweight title fight Saturday night. Charlo made Montiel stumble with a right hand early in the fifth round. He rocked the determined Mexican contender with another right hand early in the sixth round and wobbled Montiel with a third right hand that made Montiel hold him just before that round ended.

