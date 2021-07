Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Spain's Balearic Islands, Malta, Madeira and Barbados are among the places being added to the UK's green travel list - meaning people can return from those countries without needing to quarantine. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that the destinations will be added to the green list from 04:00 BST on 30 June. All the additions, with the exception of Malta, have also been added to the green watchlist - along with Israel and Jerusalem. This means they are in danger of going from green to amber.