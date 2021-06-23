These Floating Pineapple Lights Are The Cutest Way To Light Up Your Pool

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For such a small piece of furniture, bar carts can really transform a space. They’re elegant, classy, stylish, and — dare we say — adult! Bar carts can also be multifunctional, acting as a side table, kitchen island, or as a spot to store your coffee rather than alcohol. Despite their many uses, if you’re living in a small space, a bar cart may not immediately make the cut. That’s why it’s my pleasure to present to you this genius small space solution: the foldable bar cart. Roll them around, then fold them up for storage. Easy-peasy! Whether for a special gathering or extra table space, these bar carts are there for you when you need them and can be easily tucked away when you’re done.