MADISON – Last week, the Republican majority on the Joint Finance Committee voted to eliminate funding in the state budget to support healthy birth outcomes for moms and babies who are at significant risk of experiencing poor health outcomes due to health inequities. Remarkably, Republicans on Joint Finance also blocked Governor Evers’ proposal to expand Medicaid coverage to postpartum women from 2 to 12 months, which is proven to help improve the health of new moms and their babies due to enhanced access to health care services during a time when they are most at risk for medical complications. The State Budget is scheduled for a vote before the full Assembly today.