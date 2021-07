DETROIT (AP) — Zack Short’s first home run in the majors broke a fifth-inning tie and helped the Detroit Tigers snap the Houston Astros’ 11-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory in the first game of today’s doubleheader. The Astros could have broken their franchise-record 12-game winning streak with a sweep of the doubleheader. Casey Mize improved to 2-0 in his last four starts, giving up one run on six hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five to beat the Astros for the second time this season. Jose Cisnero pitched the seventh for his third save.