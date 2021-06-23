Cancel
Raiders’ Carl Nassib has NFL’s top-selling jersey after coming out

By Field Level Media
lindyssports.com
 13 days ago

One day after announcing that he is gay, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib reportedly had the top-selling jersey in the NFL. ESPN reported Tuesday that Nassib’s No. 94 jersey was the top seller in the Fanatics network, the largest collection of official fan gear in the world. Nassib,...

www.lindyssports.com
#Raiders#Jersey#American Football#Espn#Fanatics#The Trevor Project#Lgbtq Community#Browns#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFLYardbarker

Maxx Crosby Is Raiders’ Best Chance For A Defensive All-Pro

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t had a star defensive player since the days of Khalil Mack. The best chance for another comes in the form of another pass rusher in Maxx Crosby. Can he take that leap forward in Year 3?. A Day 3 steal. In the fourth round of...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys WR Rips Amari Cooper For 'Lack of Effort'

FRISCO - A long, long time ago, we knew Jimmy Smith. He was a quiet young wide receiver in Dallas Cowboys camp, so intimidated by his surroundings that for quite some time, in the team's training camp dining room in Austin, he declined lunch. Why? Because he was too shy...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida Gators

Leinweber: Well put together outside cornerback with desired size and length. Elam is a good athlete with sufficient long speed, acceleration and above-average recovery speed. His hips are low and fluid in space allowing him to flip them easily. For a big corner, he has quick feet in space. Elam makes use of his length in press, establishing contact with wideouts off the line and again at the top of routes. He is confident to stay square and sit on routes. Shows great spatial awareness and eye discipline in press bail, staying ahead of the receiver while looking at the passer. Elam possesses very good ball skills, locating it in the air and high pointing the ball. His long arms allow him to make plays from disadvantageous leverage. Contests the catch point and plays through the hands. Sheds blocks with his length. Elam sees the field well in zone coverage and gets to sensible spots when not threatened. Subscribe for full article.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Dontay Demus Jr., Wide Receiver, Maryland Terrapins

Ezring: Size and route-running can be a dangerous combination. Dontay Demus Jr. is a big-bodied receiver who specializes in separating with exaggerated route running. A generally clean mover capable of making sharp cuts while maintaining pace, the Maryland pass-catcher consistently uses head fakes, jab steps and body language to force defenders into false steps and early hip turns. He employs the same salesmanship in his releases. What’s more, Demus generally presents a uniform route stem and rarely telegraphs his pattern. He also boasts fairly loose hips and quick enough feet to run any route. The Maryland receiver draws holds by defensive backs at the top of his route stem thanks to his skill at forcing false steps and premature hip turns. At the catch point, Demus uses his size and length to his advantage. He shields the ball from defenders with his large frame and has a wide catch radius. He is a reliable hands catcher who secures the ball through contact with ease. He is capable of high-pointing the ball and is a threat in 50/50 situations thanks to his length, size and hands. Demus also exhibits sound body control at the sideline. After the catch, the Terrapins receiver has the athleticism to make plays. He typically ends his runs with physicality. Demus is also a high-effort and effective blocker who should offer value as a contributor on special teams. Subscribe for full article.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Positional Outlook: Defensive Line

Over the next month until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field for training camp, AllBucs plans to break down the team's roster, position by position, in order to prepare onlookers for what to watch for during the 2021 season. This series isn't meant to turn into a projection of...
NFLplayerprofiler.com

Rookie Mock Draft Recap #11 – SuperFlex

The Underworld gathered again for yet another mock draft. This was the first SuperFlex, non-TE premium mock since the NFL Draft. We’re now two months since the rookies have been assigned to teams. Rookie camps and press conferences have caused player values to wax and wane despite zero football played. Other iterations of this article series have provided some individual analysis by each participating drafter. Today we are going to recap each round and provide some thoughts at the end.
NFLUSA Today

Do the Bucs have the NFL's best roster?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off an epic Super Bowl run in 2020, and they’re bringing back their entire starting lineup for a potential repeat in 2021. With the whole band back together, ESPN recently gave the Bucs their top spot when ranking the best rosters in the NFL heading into the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Why Jerry Jeudy could breakthrough in 2021

After a frustrating rookie season, Jerry Jeudy is set to emerge as an elite receiver for the Denver Broncos in 2021. It wasn’t long ago that Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was regarded as the top receiver in the 2020 draft class, ahead of CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson. He put together an illustrious college career that included winning the 2018 Bilintekoff award given to the nation’s top wide receiver.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Kyler Gordon, Cornerback, Washington Huskies

Bogan: Played most of his reps this past season at the nickel for the Washington Huskies in 2020. A smooth athlete with easy movement skills, never looks panicked by the speed or quickness of the receiver lined up across from him. Excellent short area quickness to match the receiver at the top of their breaks and when driving downhill out of his breaks from a backpedal. Has a knack for staying connected or getting himself into position to connect from off coverage consistently. Fluid hips to turn and run with ease, showing very good acceleration to stay connected when needing to transition. Physical in coverage, likes to beat guys up without being grabby throughout the route. Good eye discipline in zone coverage as an underneath defender, does not allow himself to get out leveraged by route concepts. A willing tackler who displays solid tackling skills in space. Subscribe for full article.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

3 Takeaways from PFF’s Depth Chart Projection for Vikings

A while back, Pro Football Focus projected depth charts for each NFL team, an interesting task pertaining to the Minnesota Vikings as the franchise has oodles of new defensive pieces. The Vikings seek to vastly improve from a 2020 season that capped in a 7-9 finish, far below playoff expectations...

