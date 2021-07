PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 9-year-old Phoenix girl opened up her own lemonade stand--with cookies and brownies included--to raise money for animals at the zoo. "I sold cookies and lemonade and brownies to help the zoos and like, save animals because animals were going extinct because sickness," said Annika. "I have like a lot of care for animals because they are my favorite thing and I didn't want any of them to die."