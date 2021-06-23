Louisiana Power wins 1st in World Series
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — The Louisiana Power 9U baseball team dominated at the 2021 Gulf Coast World Series and returned home with a championship ring. The first-place finish represented a major win for Louisiana Power, especially since it was the team’s first time venturing to the World Series. The close-knit group of 10 boys have played ball together for most of their lives, and most of them hail from St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes.www.lobservateur.com