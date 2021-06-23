Cancel
Delta plus: Scientists say too early to tell risk of Covid-19 variant

BBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia has classified a new variant of the coronavirus first identified in Europe as a "variant of concern", but it's too early to tell whether it poses a significant threat. India's health ministry says studies showed that the so-called Delta plus variant - also known as AY.1 - spreads more easily, binds more easily to lung cells and is potentially resistant to monoclonal antibody therapy, a potent intravenous infusion of antibodies to neutralise the virus.

Industryhawaiitelegraph.com

J&J Covid-19 shot neutralizes Delta variant, company says

Johnson & Johnson says recipients of its vaccine produced strong neutralizing antibodies over the course of at least eight months against all variants including Delta. Scientists and some vaccine manufacturers have been crafting updated versions of their shots to directly target the emerging variants. The findings J&J disclosed on Thursday...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Dr Fauci says 'quite concerned' over Delta COVID-19 variant

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], July 1 (ANI): The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is the greatest threat to the United States' attempt to eradicate COVID-19, White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday. During a broadcast interview, the head of the National Institutes of Allergy and...
Public HealthTODAY.com

WHO says COVID-19 Delta variant is most transmissible strain

The World Health Organization is out with a new warning about the COVID-19 Delta variant, calling it the most transmissible yet. Meanwhile, Iceland has become the first country in Europe to lift all of its COVID-19 restrictions and the first cruise ship to set sail from the U.S. in 15 months is set to depart later this Saturday.
Public HealthMedscape News

Vaccination & Holidays, Delta Plus Variant, Reintroduction of Mask Mandates: COVID-19 Global Weekly Highlights

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. If Belgium’s COVID-19 infections continue to drop at the current rate, the country will turn green on the map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) before the start of the summer holidays. After the recent relaxation to restrictions, the number of travellers is increasing, and some 12,000 people returned to Brussels from a journey abroad last week, including 1700 from high-risk areas where the virus is circulating widely. Of these, 1% tested positive. Additionally, the Delta variant is on the rise in Belgium, and is now the second most common variant accounting for 12% of cases.
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 43

Will you need a COVID-19 booster shot? It may still be too early to tell.

Will everyone have to get a COVID-19 booster shot? Right now it's tough to answer. "First of all, I will preface all of this with that I left my crystal ball at home today," said Dr. John Goldman, an infectious disease specialist at UPMC, who added "I personally think we'll need boosters. I think it's possible, I don't know if it's likely, that we'll need them as early as the fall."
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers develop random priming amplification method for whole-genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 and H1N1

Recent advances in next‐generation sequencing (NGS) such as targeted or non-targeted whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and computational analyses that can efficiently process large amounts of data have enabled comprehensive analyses of viral genomes in clinical and research settings. For example, these techniques have been applied to identify causative agents and origins of outbreaks, monitor transmissions, or study the dynamics of epidemics such as Ebola, Zika, and the ongoing severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‑CoV‑2) pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
TheConversationAU

Why is Delta such a worry? It's more infectious, probably causes more severe disease, and challenges our vaccines

While Australians may be focused on the havoc the Delta variant is wreaking on our shores, Delta is in fact driving waves of COVID infections all around the world. With the World Health Organization (WHO) warning Delta will rapidly become the dominant strain, let’s take a look at this variant in a global context. The rise and rise of Delta The Delta variant (B.1.617.2) emerged quietly in the Indian state of Maharashtra in October 2020. It barely caused a ripple at a time when India was reporting around 40,000 to 80,000 cases a day, most being the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) first found...
Tompkins County, NYwhcuradio.com

Understanding the Delta variant of COVID-19

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new strain of coronavirus – Delta – and experts warn it’s among the most contagious. Doctor William Klepak, the Tompkins County medical director, says there’s not much to be worried about…if you’re vaccinated. But people in groups might want to be careful. According to...
Public HealthBBC

India's Covid doctors demand action after attacks

Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati vividly remembers the afternoon in early June he thought he would die. It was his first job and his second day at work at a Covid care centre in Hojai district, in India's north-eastern state of Assam. He was asked to check on a patient who...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study says mRNA COVID vaccines are effective against Lambda variant

Researchers in the United States have conducted a study suggesting that the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines that are currently being rolled out in many countries should be effective against the C.37 lineage (lambda variant) of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The C.37 lineage, which has been categorized...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Lambda Covid variant?

A NEW coronavirus variant that experts say is "deadlier" than the Delta strain has already ripped through 30 countries. But what is the Lambda variant and where was it first discovered?. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Where has it come from?. Public Health England (PHE)...