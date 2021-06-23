Delta plus: Scientists say too early to tell risk of Covid-19 variant

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. If Belgium’s COVID-19 infections continue to drop at the current rate, the country will turn green on the map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) before the start of the summer holidays. After the recent relaxation to restrictions, the number of travellers is increasing, and some 12,000 people returned to Brussels from a journey abroad last week, including 1700 from high-risk areas where the virus is circulating widely. Of these, 1% tested positive. Additionally, the Delta variant is on the rise in Belgium, and is now the second most common variant accounting for 12% of cases.