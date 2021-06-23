Cancel
Kewaunee County, WI

Cow manure predicted to cause most sickness from contaminated wells in Kewaunee County

By Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch
Wisconsin Watch
This piece was produced for the NEW News Lab, a local news collaboration in Northeast Wisconsin. Microsoft is providing financial support to the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region to fund the initiative. The No. 1 factor for acute gastrointestinal illness in Kewaunee...

wisconsinwatch.org
Wisconsin Watch

ABOUT

The nonpartisan, nonprofit Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is increasing the quality and quantity of investigative reporting in Wisconsin, while training current and future investigative journalists.

 http://www.wisconsinwatch.org/
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: Manure at center of Kewaunee County drinking water problems

Tainted water woes; affordable homes scarce; Wisconsin stalls on new youth prisons; 100s complain about COVID-19 exposure at work; ‘defund the police’ debated. Of note: The evidence continues to mount that dairy farms are to blame for tainted drinking water in Kewaunee County. Wisconsin Watch’s Coburn Dukehart reports on two new federal studies released this week that point to cows — and how their manure is handled — as prime causes of acute gastrointestinal illness in the county. In the past, some of the illness and tainted drinking water have been blamed on septic systems. But the two studies say most of the contamination and illness is tied to the waste generated by the dairy industry in Kewaunee County, where cows outnumber people 5 to 1. The findings raise questions about the effectiveness of manure spreading regulations enacted in 2018.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: People of color in Wisconsin face barriers to homeownership

Homeownership lag; Milwaukee residents criticize police; hospitals sued as pandemic raged; lead paint removal eyed; employees charge bias in state agency. Of note: This week we feature the latest installment in Wisconsin Watch’s Color of Money series, which explores why Wisconsin’s Black residents own less, earn less and owe more on average than whites — and what can be done about it. This story features Greg Lewis, a prospective Black homeowner in Milwaukee whose dreams of buying his own home were thwarted after the appraisal, or valuation of the property, was much lower than he expected — meaning banks would be limited in how much they could lend him. He blames the difference on racism. And he is not alone. Experts and some homeowners say historic racism continues to play a role in depressing the value of Black-owned homes, especially in majority-Black neighborhoods. Lewis’ experience is just one example illustrating why Milwaukee’s homeownership rate among Black residents is so low.
Marathon County, WIPosted by
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: ‘A community for all’ resolution reveals Marathon County’s divide

Inclusiveness backlash; housing crisis roots; commuter train push; Indigenous language revitalization; broadband troubles. Of note: Today we highlight a New York Times reporter’s first-person account of how his coverage seemed to deepen a rift in Marathon County, where a resolution to declare the county a “community for all” sparked backlash from some residents. While supporters view the resolution as an innocuous step to acknowledge structural inequities and welcome residents outside of the county’s 91% white majority, some critics argue that acknowledging racial disparities is racist itself. Reid J. Epstein, a former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter, writes that shining a national spotlight on the tension had ripple effects.

