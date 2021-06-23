Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Delta plus: Scientists say too early to tell risk of Covid-19 variant

By Long Reads
BBC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia has classified a new variant of the coronavirus first identified in Europe as a "variant of concern", but it's too early to tell whether it poses a significant threat. India's health ministry says studies showed that the so-called Delta plus variant - also known as AY.1 - spreads more easily, binds more easily to lung cells and is potentially resistant to monoclonal antibody therapy, a potent intravenous infusion of antibodies to neutralise the virus.

www.bbc.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South India#Covid 19#Delta Gamma#Indian#Gisaid#Igib
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
Country
Portugal
News Break
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
Country
Brazil
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

How worried should you be about the Delta variant?

(CNN) — The Covid news is contradictory. The country is more open every day and getting back to normal. People who want a vaccine should already have it. Sports stadiums are packed. Airlines are full. Restaurants are booked. But as the US passes 600,000 confirmed Covid deaths, there are also...
Sciencedeseret.com

The delta variant could dominate the U.S. in weeks. Here’s what to know

Experts are concerned that the dangerous delta coronavirus variant may soon dominate the entire United States, putting more people at risk for getting COVID-19. William Lee, vice president of science at Helix, which helps the CDC track variants, told NPR that the recent rise in delta variant cases is cause for concern, especially because it’s outpacing the alpha variant, which was originally discovered in the United Kingdom.
WorldRefinery29

The COVID Delta Variant Is Rapidly Spreading. How Dangerous Is It?

A COVID-19 variant — the Delta variant — is quickly becoming the most widely spread strain of the virus across the globe, with rising cases in China and the United Kingdom. First detected in India, over 100 new cases caused by the Delta strain — also known as B.1.617.2 — have been reported in China's Guangdong province. Meanwhile, British health minister Matt Hancock has reported that the newest iteration of the virus is 40% more transmissible than B.1.1.7, the previous strain that was widely spread in the U.K.
Public HealthSmithonian

Covid-19 Delta Variant Emerges as Primary Threat Around the World

Surges in Covid-19 cases around the world have been linked to the highly transmissible Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus. The Delta variant has contributed to rising cases in India, Nepal, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Australia, reports Ewen Callaway for Nature News. In the United States, the variant makes up about 20 percent of genetically analyzed coronavirus cases, a rate that has doubled in the last two weeks. Studies have shown that vaccines are effective at preventing Covid-19 symptoms from the Delta variant, but in places where vaccines are not yet widely available, or in communities where people have not gotten vaccinated despite availability, the variant could spread rapidly.
Public HealthMedical News Today

The delta variant of SARS-CoV-2: What do we know about it?

The variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus called delta continues to spread rapidly across many parts of the world. What do we know about this variant so far?. The delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 — scientifically known as the. — was first identified by scientists in December 2020 in India. In April...
Public HealthTODAY.com

WHO says COVID-19 Delta variant is most transmissible strain

The World Health Organization is out with a new warning about the COVID-19 Delta variant, calling it the most transmissible yet. Meanwhile, Iceland has become the first country in Europe to lift all of its COVID-19 restrictions and the first cruise ship to set sail from the U.S. in 15 months is set to depart later this Saturday.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Complete the two doses of the covid vaccine to stop the delta variant

Madrid, Jun 20 (EFE) .- Advancing as soon as possible in vaccination with all the required doses, especially among the most vulnerable groups, will serve to deal with the delta variant of the coronavirus, which seems to be more transmissible than the original, according to Spanish specialists consulted by EFE point out.
Public Healthwbhm.org

What To Know About The Delta Plus COVID Variant: How Serious Is It? Will Vaccines Work?

Louisiana’s first case of the delta plus variant — a mutation of the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 — was identified this week. The delta variant, technically known as B.1.617.2, was first seen in India and is now circulating around the U.S. The strain is much more virulent and much more contagious than the original coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is on track to become the dominant strain in the U.S. in the coming weeks and is now responsible for at least 20% of coronavirus infections.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Dr Fauci says 'quite concerned' over Delta COVID-19 variant

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], July 1 (ANI): The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is the greatest threat to the United States' attempt to eradicate COVID-19, White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday. During a broadcast interview, the head of the National Institutes of Allergy and...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

India declares ‘Delta plus’ new Covid variant of concern that is ‘highly transmissible’

India has announced the so-called “Delta plus” as a new Covid-19 variant of concern that is highly transmissible and advised states to increase testing. India’s federal health secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a press briefing on Tuesday that the variant known locally as Delta plus has been detected in 16 cases in Maharashtra state in west India, while local media report there are at least 22 cases in the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy