Delta plus: Scientists say too early to tell risk of Covid-19 variant

Louisiana’s first case of the delta plus variant — a mutation of the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 — was identified this week. The delta variant, technically known as B.1.617.2, was first seen in India and is now circulating around the U.S. The strain is much more virulent and much more contagious than the original coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is on track to become the dominant strain in the U.S. in the coming weeks and is now responsible for at least 20% of coronavirus infections.