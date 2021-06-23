Fall in Love With the Gorgeous, Serene and Historic Locust Grove Estate

Welcome home! A PRIME LOCATION on a quiet tree lined street in sought after Glenn Dale, MD! This well maintained home features over 2300+ sqft. This four bedroom, three full bath home is larger than it looks, with a large lower level with separate entrance, kitchen, bedroom and brand new full bath with new flooring. You will find pride of ownership throughout this home, freshly painted upper level, hardwood floors on the main level (under carpet and in closets), and enormous front bay window in the family room. The large deck with built in seating to relax and enjoy the summer days. The fully serviced heating and water heater units, and newer roof makes this home an EXCEPTIONAL VALUE. Easy access to I-495, Rt. 50, BW Pkwy, and Rt.3/301 is a commuters dream just 10 min. from the DC line. Multiple well maintained parks, Glenn Dale splash park, recreation, shopping, schools, universities, and public transportation, MARC/Amtrak train, and so much more! Open house Sunday 6/27.