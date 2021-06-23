Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Poughkeepsie, NY

Fall in Love With the Gorgeous, Serene and Historic Locust Grove Estate

By Smitty
Posted by 
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the weekend we took the kids to one of my favorite properties to walk around, Locust Grove in Poughkeepsie. The property is over 200 acres and it's just really beautiful, to be honest. The property features five miles of hiking trails, a museum, a museum shop, and classrooms for educational programs.

hudsonvalleycountry.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Business
Poughkeepsie, NY
Lifestyle
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Locust Grove#Hiking Trails
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Gettysburg Times

Falling in love with life

How many times have you fallen in love? When was your first? What was your last? Do you recall how it felt to walk on air, trying to hide a goofy smile on your face, thinking nobody knew, but everybody did?. Some of us are slow to fall in love....
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Grove Restaurant in East Hills Reopening this Fall

A popular Grand Rapids restaurant is reopening after being closed for over a year. A press release from Essence Restaurant Group shares with us that Grove, in East Hills, is reopening this Fall. I know its still summer, but you've waited this long already, right? Plus, it'll be worth the wait because Grove has taken this time to remodel their interior and switch up their menu.
Newton Falls, OHweeklyvillager.com

Heritage Accord Working To Save Historic Newton Falls Building

Newton Falls – It has been claimed that Newton Falls has it all. That is untrue. Newton Falls has it all, and plans for more! The one-of-a-kind zip-code, the unique businesses, the beautiful falls, the covered bridge, the historical Community Center. If you are unfamiliar with the latter, you are not alone.
Real Estatetmj4.com

Fall in Love with a New Home!

Finding a love connection can be a difficult task, especially in real estate. In this crazy sellers’ market, buyers are putting in bid after bid and losing out on homes. HomeWire Realty can offer solutions that other realtors cannot provide. Missy Buttrum is the owner and broker of HomeWire Realty and Sell 911, and she shares how to find the perfect match.
New York City, NY6sqft

Upstate’s 16-acre Sloan Estate lists for $11M, a rare chance to own a historic mansion

In 1864, railroad magnate Samuel Sloan Sr. and his wife Margaret commissioned an estate in Garrison, New York to serve as their country home. Originally known as Oulagisket or Lisburne Grange, the 16-acre property consisted of an enormous main house plus beautiful gardens and vistas by renowned landscape architect Fletcher Steele. In fact, some garden “ruins” still exist, as does the iconic swimming pool grotto. Today, the estate consists of a grand, Greek-Revival facade, six bedrooms, an outdoor dining pavilion, and a spa complete with a steam room, sauna, and saltwater hot tub (to name a few amenities). After undergoing a renovation in 2014 that designated the residence a Passive House, it’s now on the market for $11,250,000.
Los Angeles, CAInhabitat.com

LA’s Barnsdall Art Park revives historic olive grove

Barnsdall Art Park in East Hollywood already has a lot going for it. People of all ages take art classes at the Barnsdall Art Center and learn about art at the Municipal Art Gallery. Hollyhock House, the residence famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed for art lover/philanthropist/oil heiress Aline Barnsdall, is Los Angeles’ first UNESCO World Heritage Site. But now, visitors can expect something new and different: the rejuvenation of the park’s historic olive grove. This is just the thing for a city with a climate similar to the Mediterranean, and it fits right in as part of LA’s strategy of planting more trees to tackle climate change.
East Hampton, NYbehindthehedges.com

Top 5 Stories of the Week: Historic East Hampton Estate Asking $48 Million

An estate on Georgica Beach in East Hampton Village recently hit the market for $48 million. Listed with the Petrie Team at Compass, 15 West End Road is a unique property in one of the most exclusive enclaves in East Hampton. The two-acre parcel holds a 5,000-square-foot home, a 1,500-square-foot cottage, and a swimming pool, and boasts 165 feet of ocean frontage.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

10037 Locust Street

Welcome home! A PRIME LOCATION on a quiet tree lined street in sought after Glenn Dale, MD! This well maintained home features over 2300+ sqft. This four bedroom, three full bath home is larger than it looks, with a large lower level with separate entrance, kitchen, bedroom and brand new full bath with new flooring. You will find pride of ownership throughout this home, freshly painted upper level, hardwood floors on the main level (under carpet and in closets), and enormous front bay window in the family room. The large deck with built in seating to relax and enjoy the summer days. The fully serviced heating and water heater units, and newer roof makes this home an EXCEPTIONAL VALUE. Easy access to I-495, Rt. 50, BW Pkwy, and Rt.3/301 is a commuters dream just 10 min. from the DC line. Multiple well maintained parks, Glenn Dale splash park, recreation, shopping, schools, universities, and public transportation, MARC/Amtrak train, and so much more! Open house Sunday 6/27.
Public Healthnewyorkirisharts.com

‘How to Fall in Love in a Pandemic’

“At a time when most people were being pushed apart, we were pushed together”, so said Irish filmmaker, Michael David McKernan, of his somewhat unexpected, yet wholeheartedly welcome, relationship with fellow movie-creator Mimi Wilcox. New York Irish Arts’ contributor Michael Fitzpatrick reviews their story, in McKernan’s short film; ‘How to Fall in Love in a Pandemic’, which featured at the recent Tribeca Film Festival.
Webster Groves, MOtimesnewspapers.com

“Buzzing Love Day” June 29 In Webster Groves

Everyone is encouraged to practice an act of kindness on Tuesday, June 29, for “Buzzing Love Day: A Day of Kindness” in the city of Webster Groves. Buzzing Love Day began several years ago as a way to honor the life and memory of longtime Webster Groves resident Gary Baranyai, whose life was taken tragically on June 29, 2014.
Seneca Falls, NYFinger Lakes Times

Seneca Falls Historical Society establish Ellie McIntyre Memorial

SENECA FALLS — Eleanor “Ellie” McIntyre passed away Oct. 29, 2019, at the age of 97. She had volunteered at the Seneca Falls Historical Society for more than 30 years, was knowledgeable about local Seneca Falls history, and enjoyed giving tours at the museum. She especially enjoyed working with the young people who participated in the museum’s activities.
Penfield, NY13 WHAM

Golfing to give back at Locust Hill

Rochester, N.Y. — Golfers flooded the green at Locust Hill Country Club Monday. They were eager to play - and, of course, help Warrior Salute Veteran Services in Penfield. "We take veterans in from addiction centers, PTSD clinics, homeless shelters - anywhere, really - from mostly Monroe County but all over the country," said Jameson Vandemere from Warrior Salute. "We give them a safe place to stay, we provide case management to them and help them get back on their feet and provide all the support they need to get back on their own."
Lifestyledisneydining.com

Stitch Crashes Disney Collection Reveals “Sleeping Beauty”

Ok, Disney collectors! The newest series in the Stitch Crashes Disney Collection has been revealed. Coming soon, Stitch Crashes Sleeping Beauty is the 7th in the 12 part series… and is definitely an interesting look for Stitch! We’ve already seen Stitch crashing Beauty and the Beast, Lady and the Tramp, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Pinocchio, and Aladdin. Soon, we’ll have a chance to snag Stitch Crashes Sleeping Beauty!
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Urban wildlife photographer Mary Lee Agnew captures stunning images of Milwaukee's natural beauty

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After a quiet 4th of a July last year because of the pandemic, local parks are once again abuzz with picnics, parades and fireworks this holiday weekend. These precious green spaces provide not only a much-needed escape for humans, but a safe refuge for wildlife and in Milwaukee one urban wildlife photographer is capturing the beauty of nature quietly and reverently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy