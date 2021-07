Buyers, under the influence of a hot real estate market that has threatened to create a bubble (and perhaps succeeded), are finally losing confidence in the current market. Analysis conducted by Reuters found that just 35% of consumers felt that now was a good time to buy a property, a 12% drop from earlier in the year. A combination of effects, including high prices and low, poor quality stock, has created this malaise; what’s less certain is if there’s a clear way out, and what impact this will have on the real estate-finance relationship.