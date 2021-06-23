How to recover Samsung Galaxy A6 with System wipped by TWRP?

First I want to say I'm an idiot and I am super new to this world!. Yesterday I downloaded an unofficial port of Teamwin for Galaxy A6 from this forum and flash it to my phone using Odin3. It worked and the phone booted to TWRP. Then I clicked the Wipe button and by mistake I did wipe the system. I clicked to Reboot and it said "No OS found!". I have tried to download the stock ROM, extract it and flash using ODIN -> fail (I did reboot to Download mode). Try the zip with Teamwin -> fail. Try with adb sideload -> fail. Try with fastboot -> fail. The only thing I successfully flashed is the TWRP!