Why I ❤️ Rush's A Farewell To Kings, by Manic Street Preachers bassist Nicky Wire

By Grant Moon
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I got into Rush through my older brother; A Farewell To Kings was the first Rush album he bought, around 1980. When I first heard it I didn’t get it – we’d been more into metal than prog – but the title track that really brought me in. It’s one of Neil’s greatest lyrics: ‘Cities full of hatred, fear and lies/Withered hearts and cruel tormented eyes’. From some bands you might think it was medieval gobbledygook, but I don’t think it is.

