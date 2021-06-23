High School Sports 6-22
(HOI) -- After a year's hiatus thanks to COVID-19, the McDonald's High School Baseball All-Star Games returned to Dozer Park on Tuesday night. In the large schools, East vs. West game, a number of Mid-Illini all-stars turned in impressive performances in an East victory. The small schools, North vs. South game was a bit tighter, but a home run from Brimfield MVP Frank Kelch and a walk-off base knock from Annawan-Wethersfield's Eli Merrick gave the North All-Stars a 5-4 win.hoiabc.com