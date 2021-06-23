Civil Engineering Graduate Student Awarded USSD Scholarship

Civil engineering doctoral student Julia Loshelder has been awarded a scholarship from the United States Society on Dams at its 2021 virtual conference. Loshelder’s research presentation entitled, “Remote Sensing Methods to Monitor the Change in Water Content in Dams” was presented along side student presentations from the University of Texas, University of Colorado, and the University of California Davis. The goal of Loshelder’s research is to use different wavelengths of light (visible, near-infrared, or microwave) to determine the moisture content of the soil in earthfill dams during construction and as a tool for monitoring dams after construction. Current methods are time and labor intensive and/or destructive, therefore this method would be rapid and non-destructive.