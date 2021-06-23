Cancel
Spears' situation raises conservatorship queries

By ANDREW DALTON
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – When Britney Spears, who turns 40 this year, speaks to a Los Angeles judge at her own request today, she'll do it 13 years into a court-enforced conservatorship that has exercised vast control of her life and money. But what is a conservatorship, exactly?. Here's a look...

