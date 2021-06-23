Cancel
Murrieta, CA

Murrieta’s Michael Norman headed to Tokyo Olympics

By JP Raineri
Valley News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMurrieta native, and former Vista Murrieta and USC track and field standout, Michael Norman, is on his way to this summer’s Tokyo Olympics after winning the U.S. men’s 400m title at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials being held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, Sunday, June 20. Due to the 2020 Olympic Summer games being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Norman has now made the U.S. track and field team for the 2020 Olympics, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan July 23-Aug. 8, 2021.

myvalleynews.com
