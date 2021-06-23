Murrieta’s Michael Norman headed to Tokyo Olympics

Murrieta native, and former Vista Murrieta and USC track and field standout, Michael Norman, is on his way to this summer’s Tokyo Olympics after winning the U.S. men’s 400m title at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials being held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, Sunday, June 20. Due to the 2020 Olympic Summer games being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Norman has now made the U.S. track and field team for the 2020 Olympics, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan July 23-Aug. 8, 2021.