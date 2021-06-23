Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

We may be here a while

By Steve Brawner
Log Cabin Democrat
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one can predict the future, but regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, we may be here – where we’re at now – for a while. That would be defined as “a lot better than it was, but not completely done.”. Vaccine-acquired herd immunity was the original plan, and 70%-85 percent vaccination...

www.thecabin.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Department Of Health#Americans#Arkansans#The Health Department#Covid#Democrat#Twitter#Stevebrawner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says This "Silent Killer" Has No Warning Signs

For all of us trying to be a little more health conscious, we're well used to looking out for tell-tale symptoms and warning signs from our bodies. If you suffer from frequent coughing and wheezing or trouble taking a deep breath, you likely consider the risk that it could be allergies or asthma. And we've been told for years to check our bodies for lumps that could be the signal of a cancerous growth. But not all health issues make themselves so apparent, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that one quiet condition in particular can be particularly deadly, despite often presenting with no symptoms whatsoever. For the full details on what the CDC has coined the "silent killer," read on.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

As we celebrate Independence Day, the fact remains that we are not independent of COVID-19. A new Delta variant is ripping through communities in the United States and the CDC has announced that some of these will see spikes of cases, an uptick after weeks of a downward trend. "Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing Thursday. Read on to see if your state is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The first official week of summer has brought about a change in the trajectory of COVID in the U.S. While cases remain far below their highest points seen in January, new infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant are continuing to spread. Now, some states are seeing considerable COVID surges as officials struggle to vaccinate certain parts of the population, according to data from The Washington Post.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

Just when you thought the COVID-19 pandemic was drawing to a close in America, a new variant has arrived to draw things out—and cost more lives. The Delta variant now accounts for nearly half of all COVID cases across 10 states. As a result, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a warning today on CBS This Morning, agreeing that this is the "most dangerous" variant yet. Read on for 5 points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Kidsdeseret.com

Should you put a mask on your child?

Public health officials continue to encourage people to wear face masks to combat the surging novel coronavirus delta variant. So do the same rules apply to children?. There’s been a renewed call for face masks amid the pandemic as cases of the delta variant continue to surge around the world. For example, the World Health Organization said fully vaccinated people should wear face masks in public spaces to avoid spreading the coronavirus. Similarly, Los Angeles County called on residents to wear face masks in public spaces — no matter the vaccination status — to stop the spread of the virus.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Dr. Fauci says vaccinated people should wear masks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Anthony Fauci said there is good reason to mask up even if you’ve been fully vaccinated. The White House Chief Medical Adviser saying fully vaccinated Americans should “go the extra step” and wear masks when traveling to areas of the country with low vaccination rates.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Bug, Call Local Officials Immediately, Experts Warn

Many of us think bugs are gross, but it's easy to forget that they could also be dangerous, too. Wasps, ticks, and black widow spiders are all known for the risks they pose to humans, but it'd be easy to ignore other less obviously nefarious bugs you come across. Recently, experts have warned of a certain creepy crawler that's been spotted that could infect you with a potentially deadly disease. Local officials have asked people who see this dangerous bug to call and alert their health departments immediately. To find out which bug you need to keep an eye out for, read on.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Has This Warning for Every American

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said he's OK with you celebrating the 4th of July. But that doesn't mean the pandemic is over, or that everyone is safe from COVID-19. Fauci spoke with North Carolina's WRAL and David Crabtree about the surging Delta variant, which is more transmissible and more dangerous, and how you can stay safe. Read on for 5 key points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthCapital Journal

Increased vaccination may curb variants

The South Dakota Department of Public Health found some concern warranted as the state’s fully-vaccinated rate hovers in the low-50 percent range and fewer people seek out the shots. State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said the state is still below the 70 percent vaccination rate needed to reach herd immunity,...
Pocahontas, ARstarheraldnews.com

We’re stilll here ...

Change is never easy for people, especially in a long-term business like the weekly newspaper. But life is full of changes and so to be productive and relevant, we must adapt as well. Although the Pocahontas Star Herald has new out of state owners, the paper is still locally based...
Public HealthScranton Times

Frontline health care workers aren't feeling the 'Summer of Joy'

A largely unmasked nation celebrated America’s return to near-normalcy this past weekend with a ticker-tape parade in New York City, a dazzling fireworks display over the Washington Monument and countless Independence Day gatherings in cities and towns across the country. “A summer of freedom. A summer of joy,” is how...
Fayetteville, ARnwaonline.com

Nurse-midwives are heartened by recent change in state law

Even before the global pandemic forced health care into the spotlight, the world had been steadily more dazzled by advancing medical technology and treatments. Except, that is, in the delivery room, where one of the oldest forms of medicine — midwifery — is enjoying a spike in popularity. In Arkansas,...
Public Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH: More COVID-19 vaccination etiquette

DEAR DR. ROACH: My sister-in-law believes that the COVID-19 vaccine will cause side effects that aren’t known yet. She won’t get the vaccine, and she has persuaded my brother not to as well. Although he doesn’t agree with her beliefs, he won’t go against her wishes. My wife and I are fully vaccinated, but I am uncomfortable allowing them to visit because my young children aren’t vaccinated. Medically speaking, am I right to keep my children away from them?
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

WESTFIELD PUBLIC HEALTH WEEKLY BULLETIN

Many of us focus on our own corner of the world. If all is well there, then all is well. Which leads to one wondering, why should it matter to us in Massachusetts, where our vaccine rate is higher than most, cases and deaths are declining and life seems relatively normal for many? Vaccines rates are low in other countries, states and even cities in Western Mass. Unfortunately, Hampden County actually has the lowest vaccine rate in the Commonwealth. Without going into a debate about morals and the collective responsibility of all for humanity, these deficiencies result in global consequences and are very much our concern.

Comments / 0

Community Policy