PHHS FFA/State Convention
Parke Heritage High School FFA members attended the State Convention held June 14-17 in Indianapolis. JD Seward was selected to serve as the District VII Sentinel for 2021-22. Seward along with Parker Grayless were delegates for Section III and District VII business meetings. Mason Bowsher and Drew Brown competed in the Agriculture Mechanics and Technology Demonstration, which they qualified for by winning the contest at our District competition held in March.www.journalreview.com