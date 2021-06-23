Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

PHHS FFA/State Convention

Journal Review
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParke Heritage High School FFA members attended the State Convention held June 14-17 in Indianapolis. JD Seward was selected to serve as the District VII Sentinel for 2021-22. Seward along with Parker Grayless were delegates for Section III and District VII business meetings. Mason Bowsher and Drew Brown competed in the Agriculture Mechanics and Technology Demonstration, which they qualified for by winning the contest at our District competition held in March.

www.journalreview.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
County
Parke County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa#Phhs Ffa State Convention#The State Convention#The District Vii Sentinel#Section Iii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot over the weekend. The couple exchanged vows at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, according to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. Stefani on Monday shared photos of the ceremony on Instagram. "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!," the singer wrote. The pair,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy