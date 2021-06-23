Cancel
Maine State

What shoppers need to know about Maine’s plastic bag ban

By Sam Schipani
Bangor Daily News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrocery shopping in Maine is about to look a little different. After more than a year of delay, Maine’s statewide single-use plastic bag ban will go into effect on July 1. The Maine Legislature passed a ban on plastic bags in 2019 and it was initially scheduled to go into effect in April 2020. However due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was twice delayed — first, due to sanitation concerns, and then again due to pandemic-related supply chain disruptions on packing supplies.

