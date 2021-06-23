What shoppers need to know about Maine’s plastic bag ban
Grocery shopping in Maine is about to look a little different. After more than a year of delay, Maine’s statewide single-use plastic bag ban will go into effect on July 1. The Maine Legislature passed a ban on plastic bags in 2019 and it was initially scheduled to go into effect in April 2020. However due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was twice delayed — first, due to sanitation concerns, and then again due to pandemic-related supply chain disruptions on packing supplies.bangordailynews.com