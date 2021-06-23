What shoppers need to know about Maine’s plastic bag ban

Good morning from Augusta. The Legislature is back at it again today at 3 p.m. as it takes up more vetoes and finishes up some bills. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I don’t know most of you, but I feel like I do,” said Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Nirav Shah, as he closed out the last regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefing the state expects for now as the civil state of emergency ends. “The most meaningful piece of this to me is the fact that someone new to Maine, a guy from another state who has only been here for two years, could come to be viewed as someone to tune into.”