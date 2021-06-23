Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conway, AR

Ask the Medicare professional

By SHANNAN PRUITT Guest columnist
Log Cabin Democrat
 13 days ago

Dear Shannan: What is the $148 that I see all over TV? Does Medicare give everyone this back?. Dear Charles: Thank you for your question the $148 that you see on the television commercials has been around forever and a day. This is nothing new. A person who has Medicare will qualify for the $148 to be given back is done in two different ways. The first is by being low income and qualifying for the Medicare Savings Program, meaning Medicaid would pay for your Part B premium with Medicare. This is the only way a Medicare eligible is able to receive their full Part B premium back. The second way is through a giveback, which is a benefit through a Medicare advantage plan, however the insurance carriers do NOT give th efull part b premium back only a part of it. I know of three in our area. One carrier gives $48 back and the other $50. You need to understand that if you choose to go this way, you are giving up other benefits that may be more advantageous for you to keep. I expect when annual election period comes around there will be many Medicare eligibles looking for local agents to help them find plans that actually fit them. The ads on TV are call centers looking to enroll people on new plans. I have had clients call that fell for it and are now regretting the choice these people have made for them. They put them on plans their medications are not covered or they are paying higher copays or their doctors are not in network on their new plan. It is always a very good idea to go with a local agent in the state you live in. They will be familiar with the plans in Your specific county. If you would like to be educated please drop by one of my Medicare classes held the last Saturday of every month at 11:30 a.m. Whole Hog Café in Conway. Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare professional.

www.thecabin.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Advantage#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot over the weekend. The couple exchanged vows at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, according to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. Stefani on Monday shared photos of the ceremony on Instagram. "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!," the singer wrote. The pair,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy