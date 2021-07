Sha’Carri Richardson admits she is responsible for her actions after being handed a one-month ban for failing a drugs test for marijuana.The ban, which started on 28 June, does not completely rule the American out of the Tokyo Olympics, though she will now no longer be involved in the women’s 100m at this month’s Games.Richardson, one of the world’s most exciting athletes and a contender for a gold medal in Japan, has also had her winning performance at the US Olympic Trials in Eugene invalidated.In an emotional interview with NBC, Richardson explained her use of marijuana was a way of...