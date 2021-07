The Faulkner County Quorum Court approved a $20,000 contract with the U.S. Geological Survey to sample water wells in the Fayetteville Shale area. The only discussion was about whether the three natural gas companies drilling in the area were likely to help pay for the water-sampling project. The contract will include sampling of 40 to 60 wells in closest proximity to natural gas wells, and a monitoring of the level of the water table.