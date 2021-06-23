Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Charles' 34 points, 16 rebounds help snap Storm's win streak

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVERETT, Wash. -- Tina Charles had 34 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, and the short-handed Washington Mystics made 16 3-pointers in an 87-83 victory over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night. Charles rebounded a miss by Breanna Stewart and got it to Leilani Mitchell, who made two free throws...

www.dailyherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
102K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leilani Mitchell
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Mercedes Russell
Person
Lisa Leslie
Person
Theresa Plaisance
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Candice Dupree
Person
Natasha Cloud
Person
Ariel Atkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Mystics#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
WNBA
Related
NBASeattle Times

Washington Mystics end Storm’s winning streak at 5 games

EVERETT — For the second time this season, the Storm put its fate in the hands of Breanna Stewart in the final seconds with the game on the line. Trailing by two points, Stewart drove into the paint with Tina Charles in tow and missed a short jumper with 7.6 seconds left, which proved to be costly in Seattle’s 87-83 loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.
Saint Joseph, MOPosted by
St. Joseph News-Press

Mustangs win streak snapped by A's

The St. Joseph Mustangs looked to extend their win streak to five games Wednesday, but the Clarinda A’s ultimately got the best of them, securing a 17-8 victory over the home team at Phil Welch Stadium. After going 7-3 in their last 10 games, the Mustangs move to 9-7 overall...
Helena, MT406mtsports.com

Missoula Mavericks snap win streak of Helena Senators

HELENA -- Prior to Tuesday night, it had been three weeks since the Helena Senators American Legion baseball team had dropped a game. But everything comes to an end and at Kindrick Legion Field, on a picture perfect night for baseball, the Missoula Mavericks ended Helena's nine-game winning streak with a 6-4 win in the first of two games of a Legion AA doubleheader. Missoula finished off a sweep with a 9-4 win in Game two.
Baseballkciiradio.com

Blue Raiders Snap Golden Hawk Winning Streak

Nothing went according to plan Thursday for the No. 7 ranked Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team. On a night where they were supposed to host Anamosa at Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman for a single varsity game that started at seven, they traveled to Anamosa for a 5p.m. start due to weather and field conditions in Wellman, and fell by a 7-5 score. Mid-Prairie came out firing, leading 4-0 after two innings. The Hawks piled up three runs on three hits in the first with Keegan Gingerich singling home Karson Grout and Vinny Bowlin driving in Gingerich with a ground out. Cam Pickard scored a run in the second. Anamosa answered with four runs on four hits in the third to tie the game. Things stayed that way until the sixth when senior Kayden Reinier delivered a two out, RBI single that brought home Will Cavanagh and gave the Hawks a 5-4 advantage. In the bottom of the inning however, Anamosa came up with some two out magic of their own, when Trae Klaat cracked a two out, bases clearing double that scored three and proved to be the game winning hit. After the game, Mid-Prairie head coach Kyle Mullet talked about what he saw as the difference. “You can see the fight in our guys and we’re playing good baseball. So many things can go for you or against you in a game. I feel like we’re playing the way we need to play. We are still putting the ball in play, still getting our hits. We have to have some luck come our way. We need to crisp it up at times. In the middle of the game, we let our guard down, like tonight. We got out to a 4-0 lead and get to comfortable. We need to stay focused and confident.”
Beloit, WIQuad-Cities Times

River Bandits' 7-game win streak snapped

BELOIT, Wis. – Fresh off of their first sweep of the season, the Quad Cities River Bandits saw their season-best seven-game win streak come to an end on Tuesday, as they dropped a 4-3 decision to the Beloit Snappers at Pohlman Field. The hosting Snappers scored single runs in four...
MLBKTLO

Pirates snap 9-game losing streak vs. Cardinals with win

ST. LOUIS (AP)  Bryan Reynolds had a three-run homer among his three hits, Chad Kuhl pitched six strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a nine-game losing streak against the St. Louis Cardinals with an 8-2 victory Thursday night. Adam Frazier and Phillip Evans also homered for Pittsburgh in...
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners’ win streak snapped as Márquez leads Rockies to 5-2 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story homered twice, German Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Wednesday for just their sixth road victory this season. Rockies 5, Mariners 2: Box score. Story had a solo shot in the fourth...
MLBSouth Bend Tribune

Long ball leads helps snap losing streak for South Bend Cubs

'SOUTH BEND — The long ball ended a long losing streak Friday night for the South Bend Cubs. The Cubs hammered four home runs, powering past the Fort Wayne TinCaps, 10-5, in Advanced A minor league baseball action at Four Winds Field. The win snapped a season-high eight-game losing streak for the Cubs.
MLBWZZM 13

Short, Mize help Tigers snap Astros' winning streak at 11

DETROIT, Michigan — Zack Short's first home run in the majors broke a fifth-inning tie and helped the Detroit Tigers snap the Houston Astros' 11-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory in the first game of a doubleheader. The Astros were trying to tie the franchise record of 12 wins...
Colorado StateKULR8

Colorado Rogue snap Royals 10-game winning streak

The Colorado Rogue snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Billings Royals Friday afternoon. The Royals had the bases loaded in the bottom of the 7th but those runners would be left stranded as they fell 5-7. Billings started the scoring in the bottom of the first, plating three runs...
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

Armstrong snaps Kovacik’s streak

BLAIRSVILLE — Kovacik Insurance’s winning streak came to an abrupt end against Armstrong at WyoTech Park in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Thursday. Fives came up wild for Armstrong, which pushed across that number of runs in the first, third and fifth innings in a 15-1 victory that was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Heat Notes: Spoelstra, Salary Cap, Robinson, Herro

Erik Spoelstra will have his first stint with USA Basketball this summer, according to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, who writes that the Heat head coach will have a role as the coach of the U.S. Select Team. That squad will be made up primarily of younger players and will practice and scrimmage against the Olympic roster. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will be among the players on that Select Team, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link).
Pearl, MSPicayune Item

Winning streak snapped on Tuesday night by Smokies

PEARL, MS – The Mississippi Braves had their five-game winning streak come to an end on Tuesday night in a 2-0 loss to the Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves (25-18) stranded 11 runners on base in the series opener and finished 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Tennessee...
MLBwbut.com

Pirates snap streaks in big win in St. Louis

The Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a nine-game losing streak to the St. Louis Cardinals with an 8-2 victory last night. Bryan Reynolds led the Bucs with a four-RBI night, helping to hand the Cardinals their fourth consecutive loss. Adam Frazier, Ke’Bryan Hayes along with Reynolds combined for eight hits, two home runs and six runs. Frazier and Hayes had three hits each. The win also snapped an 11-game road losing streak for the Pirates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy