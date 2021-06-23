Sunnyvale Eats: DishDash for Mediterranean Food

Vee Eats

I never really tried Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food until I stumbled upon DishDash in Sunnyvale and wow, I am now obsessed with this cuisine. I always find the spices a bit too strong for me but DishDash makes some of the most amazing dishes I have ever tried. With close to four thousand reviews and four and a half stars on Yelp, they definitely know what they are doing. Located in Downtown Sunnyvale on S Murphy Street, they have plenty of outdoor dining outside and inside as well. I was able to grab a table outside and enjoy the nice weather. The restaurant is taking all the covid precautions safely and I felt completely fine dining with them. DishDash has a great selection of items on its menu with things ranging from kebabs, appetizers, salads, fish, lamb, grilled, and more. While everything is more on the pricey side, all the dishes have huge portions and will be more than enough to fill you up and have leftovers afterward.

If I had to recommend anything, it's definitely the mansaf since the lamb was literally cooked to perfection in an earthy and creamy yogurt sauce served with fluffy rice. I don’t usually prefer lamb due to the strong gamey taste but the way it was cooked was amazing and literally melts in your mouth. I barely tasted any gaminess and it was so creamy! The presentation of the dish was also beautiful since it was surrounded by yellow rice. For the kebab, I went with the chicken & beef option which also came with a side of grilled seasonal vegetables which was mostly zucchini and onions. The sauces that came with the dish were delicious - especially the green sauce which I think was a cilantro lime sauce. Both dishes paired well with each other and I think these are some of their popular dishes.

Everything was so good and the service was excellent. I came with a friend and just ordering those two dishes alone gave us leftovers enough for another meal. Overall, DishDash is a must when you are in the South Bay. If you have not tried them yet, you are missing out! You cannot go wrong with an authentic Middle-Eastern restaurant serving high quality and huge portions! Let me know if you tried DishDash before in the comments below.

