Deputies locate missing elderly man with dementia in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said they have located a missing elderly man with dementia and diabetes. According to the Sheriff's Office, 81-year-old Merrill Arlin Owens went missing from the area of Williams Drive and Gravely Road. Deputies say he is believed to have been last seen walking along Gravely Road in Pickens around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday wearing a corduroy jacket, a brown shirt with a flower pattern, and blue jeans.www.foxcarolina.com