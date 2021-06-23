Lawrence Rodney Reese, 79, peacefully passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, June 12, at his daughter's home in Cherry Hills Village, CO, surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born in 1941 in Lancaster, PA, and was the son of the late Harry G. Reese and Eleanor F. Reese, of Willow Street, PA. He was a 1959 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School. After high school, Larry entered and served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1967 where he specialized in intelligence and spent time in Japan, Hawaii, and Vietnam. Larry left the Army and moved to Arlington, VA, where he was recruited to join the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). His unique work and specialty enabled him to live and travel across the world, including significant time in Australia, Italy, and Hawaii. He eventually settled in Chantilly, VA, and had a spectacular 30 year career with the CIA. Upon retiring from the government, Larry joined the private sector as a senior executive with CSC Corporation for another 5 years before he finally fully retired and moved to Lititz, PA.