Frances J. Spangle, 76, of Mechanicsburg, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at UPMC Harrisburg. Born August 22, 1944 in Shreveport, LA, Frances was the daughter of the late Francis and Audrey (Cliber) Lockard. Frances graduated from Altoona High School and went on to flourish as a freelance artist. Her career was a product of her exemplary skills and creativity seen in various forms of art that she crafted. Frances created countless landscape paintings, portraits, and pottery products. With lots of hard work and before her retirement, Frances established art studios in her home and in Brickerville, PA.