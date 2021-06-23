Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hammond, IN

Mayor of Hammond offers to take on Sen. Todd Young in boxing ring

By Jon Zimney
95.3 MNC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWould you pay money to watch two Indiana politicians duke it out in a celebrity boxing match?. The mayor of Hammond is volunteering. Mayor Tom McDermott, Jr., a Democrat, appeared on the “Left of Center” podcast Tuesday, and formally challenged Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young to a match at the Hammond Civic Center.

www.953mnc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hammond, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Hammond, IN
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Boxing#Martial Arts#Democrat#Republican#Marine#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Podcast
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN): Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework Is ‘Targeted’ And Focuses On ‘Core Infrastructure’

Senator Todd Young (R-IN) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to give an update on the ongoing talks on Capitol hill about striking a bipartisan infrastructure deal. “So, Guy, the place I come down in is this bipartisan framework that I’ve been a part of producing is, it’s really frankly, it’s been a coup to come up with a much cheaper framework. I think less than half of what the administration had previously proposed for infrastructure. So it’s more targeted. It focuses on our nation’s core infrastructure, and it does so without increasing taxes, which seemingly was a red line for the far left. They wanted to increase taxes, whether it was good for the economy or not. And, you know, I’m really proud of the handiwork here. So I think we’ve got you know, I think we’ve got a decent path to victory. Increasingly, I think the president is apprehensive and anxious about his ability to get something done on a strictly partisan fashion, especially seeing as we’ve been able to pull in 10 of these Democrats who are increasingly invested in this bipartisan work product.”
Indiana StateWNDU

Indiana town hosts first-ever U.S. National Lawn Mower Race

TWELVE MILE, Ind. (WNDU) - Twelve Mile, Indiana hosted the first-ever U.S. Lawn Mower Racing Association’s National Points Race. Organizers say Twelve Mile is the oldest racing association they know to exist, with 59 years and running. Lawn mower racing started in England 50 years ago as a publicity stunt...
POTUSNewsweek

Fate of 10 GOP Impeachers Since Capitol Riot Shows 'Going Against Trump Is the Death Knell'

The 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in instigating the mob that marauded through the Capitol on January 6 knew the riot would be a historic turning point for the country. What they didn't realize: The events of that day might also mark the beginning of the end of their own political careers, and that their actions would give Trump and politicians loyal to him a rallying cry to help them retain control of the Republican Party.
Huntington, WVWest Virginia Record

Manchin, Capito show bipartisan deal possible

HUNTINGTON – Infrastructure is tough to define but easy to understand: At its core, infrastructure is the complicated systems and networks that we all use every day that make modern life possible. We all need them, and so we build them together so we can all benefit from them. While...
Audubon, IA1380kcim.com

Audubon Alum And ISU Junior Completes Internship With Senator Chuck Grassley’s Office

An Audubon alum and junior at Iowa State University recently completed a four-week internship with U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley. Grace Christensen is the daughter of Jason and Tracie Christensen of Audubon and is studying animal science and pre-veterinary medicine. “Interning in Washington, D.C. is one of the best ways to get a grasp on the inner workings of Capitol Hill and government,” Grassley says. “Interns play an important role in my office and fulfill meaningful tasks for staff and myself. An internship is a unique opportunity for college age students to be right in the middle of the political world and gather essential office experience.” Christensen served as a legislative intern to Grassley’s staff with duties that included performing research to aid in answering constituent questions and working on special projects for legislative assistants. This could be anything from keeping track of legislation as it moves through the House and Senate to preparing bill binders and organizing paperwork. Christensen says she thoroughly enjoyed the time she was able to spend in Senator Grassley’s office and that it helped push her out of her comfort zone. “I was able to network with so many admirable people. I acquired knowledge about the legislative process within Congress, and gained a new level of respect for those in this profession,” Christensen adds.
Illinois StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden aims to build support for jobs and families plan in Illinois

President Biden on Wednesday traveled to a swing district in Illinois to pitch the massive jobs and families plan that Democrats expect to pass through reconciliation. Biden visited McHenry County College in Crystal Lake., Ill., where Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood (Ill.) faces a tough reelection bid in 2022. Biden’s visit to the Midwest was to build support for the jobs and families plan, which Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vowed Tuesday that Republicans would fight.
Indiana Stateeaglecountryonline.com

State Rep. Lyness Highlights New Indiana Laws

Several new laws went into effect on July 1. (INDIANAPOLIS) - State Rep. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison) said Hoosiers should be aware of several new state laws effective July 1, including the new state budget and those supporting law enforcement and K-12 education. "From funding key programs to new tools...
Georgia StatePosted by
Forbes

Judge Strikes Down Challenge To New Georgia Voting Restrictions

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request to block new Georgia voting restrictions from being enforced, delivering a major blow to voting rights advocates in the first court ruling concerning the Georgia law. Key Facts. Trump-appointed U.S. District Court Judge J.P. Boulee noted the case was brought months after...
Washington StateKHQ Right Now

Senator Patty Murray responds to Washington state of emergency

WASHINGTON D.C. - Governor Jay Inslee announced a state of emergency for Washington State Tuesday after a record-breaking heat wave ripped through the state, setting the stage for the spread of wildfires. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) released the following statement Wednesday in response:. Devastating wildfires and record-setting droughts are quickly...
Congress & Courtsamericanpeoplenews.com

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Reprehensible New Claim About COVID-19

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest comments about COVID-19 drew fierce backlash on Monday. In a threaded “message from America to the swamp” that she posted on Twitter, the Georgia Republican bombastically declared that “no cares” about the more transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus that is now seeding itself across the U.S. “or any other variant.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy