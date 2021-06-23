Eugenia F. Gruber, 66, of Lititz, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at her home. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Eugene S. and Arlene Martin Harting. Eugenia was the loving wife of Ronald E. Gruber and they observed their 46th wedding anniversary in February of this year. She was a 1972 graduate of Cocalico High School. For over 15 years Eugenia was employed as a secretary for John F. Martin & Sons, Inc., Stevens; following retirement she worked as a crossing guard for the Warwick School District. She was an active and faithful member of Landis Valley Christian Fellowship, Lancaster; where she served on the Kitchen Committee for over 18 years, and most recently helped as the Nursery Coordinator for the church. Eugenia's interests included: sewing, baking, cooking, and flower gardening. She had a life-long passion and devotion for her family; and cherished the time she could spend with her husband, children, and grandchildren.