Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lititz, PA

Eugenia F. Gruber

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEugenia F. Gruber, 66, of Lititz, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at her home. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Eugene S. and Arlene Martin Harting. Eugenia was the loving wife of Ronald E. Gruber and they observed their 46th wedding anniversary in February of this year. She was a 1972 graduate of Cocalico High School. For over 15 years Eugenia was employed as a secretary for John F. Martin & Sons, Inc., Stevens; following retirement she worked as a crossing guard for the Warwick School District. She was an active and faithful member of Landis Valley Christian Fellowship, Lancaster; where she served on the Kitchen Committee for over 18 years, and most recently helped as the Nursery Coordinator for the church. Eugenia's interests included: sewing, baking, cooking, and flower gardening. She had a life-long passion and devotion for her family; and cherished the time she could spend with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

lancasteronline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lititz, PA
Obituaries
City
Denver, PA
Ephrata, PA
Obituaries
City
Stevens, PA
City
Ephrata, PA
City
Lititz, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocalico High School#The Kitchen Committee#Nursery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...

Comments / 0

Community Policy