Mildred Reaver Day, 93, fondly known as "Millie," of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021. She was the wife of the late John D. "Chuck" Day III who died September 2, 2001, to whom she was married for 51 years. She is survived by her son John D. married to Kim Kramer Day of Lansdowne, VA, and two grandchildren, Cameron and Kaleigh Day. She was preceded in death by her brother, G. Richard Reaver. Also surviving is Richard's son, David Reaver, his daughter Donna married to Randy Ohler. Born in Gettysburg, Millie was the daughter of the late C. Glenn and Laura E. Shriver.