Santhera Announces Phase 4 LEROS Trial with RaxoneÂ® Met Primary Endpoint in Patients with Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pratteln, Switzerland, JuneÂ 23, 2021 "“ Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:Â SANN) announces positive topline results from its long-term Phase 4 LEROS study with RaxoneÂ® (idebenone) in the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON). The primary endpoint, proportion of eyes with clinically relevant benefit after 12 months treatment with Raxone versus untreated patients from an external control group, was met with high statistical significance (p=0.002). The efficacy data confirm and extend previous findings which demonstrated that Raxone can prevent further vision loss and promote recovery of vision in LHON patients.www.streetinsider.com