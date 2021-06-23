Santhera Announces Phase 4 LEROS Trial with RaxoneÂ® Met Primary Endpoint in Patients with Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) today provided an update on enrollment for the ongoing global Phase 2 clinical program for ELX-02 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) in patients with at least one G542X allele. Based on enrollment to date, Eloxx expects to present data from the first four treatment arms of the study in the fourth quarter of this year. As of the end of June 2021, Eloxx has enrolled a sufficient number of patients to assess biological activity of ELX-02. Eloxx will continue to enroll additional patients to support Phase 3 clinical trial planning. The Phase 2 trials are designed to evaluate the safety of ELX-02 and assess its biological activity.