Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Santhera Announces Phase 4 LEROS Trial with RaxoneÂ® Met Primary Endpoint in Patients with Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pratteln, Switzerland, JuneÂ 23, 2021 "“ Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:Â SANN) announces positive topline results from its long-term Phase 4 LEROS study with RaxoneÂ® (idebenone) in the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON). The primary endpoint, proportion of eyes with clinically relevant benefit after 12 months treatment with Raxone versus untreated patients from an external control group, was met with high statistical significance (p=0.002). The efficacy data confirm and extend previous findings which demonstrated that Raxone can prevent further vision loss and promote recovery of vision in LHON patients.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leros#European Union#Blindness#Endpoint#Leros#Streetinsider Premium#Lhon#Chiesi Group#Eur#Ema#Rhodos#Idebenone#Md#The University Of Munich#Nh#Crb#Catarino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Switzerland
Related
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) Provides Enrollment Update for Ongoing Phase 2 Clinical Studies for Cystic Fibrosis

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) today provided an update on enrollment for the ongoing global Phase 2 clinical program for ELX-02 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) in patients with at least one G542X allele. Based on enrollment to date, Eloxx expects to present data from the first four treatment arms of the study in the fourth quarter of this year. As of the end of June 2021, Eloxx has enrolled a sufficient number of patients to assess biological activity of ELX-02. Eloxx will continue to enroll additional patients to support Phase 3 clinical trial planning. The Phase 2 trials are designed to evaluate the safety of ELX-02 and assess its biological activity.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Announces FDA Clears Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For Treatment of the Knee Pain in Osteoarthritis (OA) Patients

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, "Sorrento") announced today that the company has received FDA clearance to proceed with a Phase 2 clinical study of RTX for treating moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee pain (OAK). The phase 2...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For Treatment Of The Knee Pain In Osteoarthritis (OA) Patients

Phase 2 trial of RTX for OA pain to proceed following FDA clearance. Phase 1b data demonstrated RTX safety for a single intra-articular administration without dose limiting toxicity (DLT) at any doses tested up to 30 ug. Phase 1b data demonstrated significant efficacy supporting RTX as an ideal candidate for...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Longeveron Announces First Patient Treated In Phase 2b Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) Clinical Study

• Multicenter, double-blinded, controlled study designed to evaluate safety & efficacy of Lomecel-B intramyocardial injection in infants with HLHS. • Funded by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (Grant number 1UG3HL148318 and 1U24HL148316) in collaboration with Longeveron. MIAMI, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) ("Longeveron" or...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Eli Lilly Says EMPEROR-Preserved Phase III Trial Of Jardiance Met Primary Endpoint - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Tuesday that the EMPEROR-Preserved phase III trial met its primary endpoint, establishing Jardiance (empagliflozin) as the first and only therapy to significantly reduce the risk of the composite of cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure in adults, with or without diabetes, who live with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Saint Herblain (France), July 5, 2021 "“Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, announced today it will host a virtual symposium titled, "Developing new vaccines to protect against infectious diseases at home and abroad" on July 9, 2021 at 14:15 CEST at the 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).
Medical & Biotechhealio.com

Novome announces phase 1 trial of GEMM cell therapy

Novome Biotechnologies announced the beginning of its phase 1 trial evaluating NOV-001, a once-daily Genetically Engineered Microbial Medicine for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria. “With this significant milestone, we are advancing toward our goal of becoming a leader in the field of living therapeutics,” Blake Wise, CEO of Novome said...
Healthhealio.com

Nyxol, pilocarpine combination meets primary endpoint in phase 2 trial for presbyopia

Nyxol in combination with low-dose pilocarpine successfully met primary and key secondary endpoints in a phase 2 trial evaluating its safety and efficacy for presbyopia, according to a press release from Ocuphire Pharma. The randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled VEGA-1 trial was a four-armed study investigating improvement in photopic binocular near vision...
Bethesda, MDPosted by
TheStreet

Histogen Announces Initiation Of HST 003 Phase 1/2 Trial For Knee Cartilage Regeneration

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (HSTO) , today announced the initiation of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of HST 003 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of human extracellular matrix (hECM:HST 003) implanted within microfracture interstices and the cartilage defect in the knee to regenerate hyaline cartilage in combination with a microfracture procedure. Clinical sites participating in the trial include: OasisMD in San Diego, CA, The Steadman Clinic in Vail, CO and Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, MD.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Atea's AT-527, An Oral Antiviral Drug Candidate, Reduces Viral Replication In Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19 In Phase 2 Interim Analysis

Phase 2 Interim Virology Results Indicate Rapid and Sustained Antiviral Activity Against SARS-CoV-2 in Patients with COVID-19 in the Hospitalized Setting. AT-527 is Being Studied in Multiple Clinical Studies, Including Global Phase 2 MOONSONG and Phase 3 MORNINGSKY Trials, with Results Expected During 2H 2021. BOSTON, Mass., June 30, 2021...
Malvern, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Galera Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of Avasopasem

MALVERN, PA — Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX) recently announced the completion of enrollment in its pivotal Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem manganese (avasopasem) for the treatment of severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. This achievement has triggered a $37.5 million milestone payment from funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences to Galera under the amended royalty agreement.
CancerGenomeWeb

Genomic Testing Cooperative to ID Patients for Elevation Oncology's Seribantumab Trial

NEW YORK – Genomic Testing Cooperative said on Wednesday that it has partnered with Elevation Oncology to identify NRG1 fusion-positive solid cancer patients who may be eligible for Elevation's Phase II CRESTONE study of its investigational HER3 inhibitor seribantumab. For its part of the collaboration, Irvine, California-based Genomic Testing Cooperative...

Comments / 0

Community Policy