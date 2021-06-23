Cancel
Ephrata, PA

Ruth Ann Messner

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuth Ann Messner of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, and a former resident of Ephrata, passed away on June 19, aged 89 years. Ruth Ann was born in 1931, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Arthur James Davies and Phyllis Leona (Frazier) Davies. Reared in nearby Mt. Lebanon, PA, she attended public schools there, graduating in 1949. A partial scholarship from the local PTA and money saved by her aunt helped her attend Pennsylvania State University, from where she graduated in 1953 with a B.S. degree in Secondary Education. After student teaching in Williamsport, she was assigned to Christiana's high school. Teaching junior and senior high school students, her subjects were Geography and History. She remained friends with a number of her former students for more than 60 years.

