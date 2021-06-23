Lewis M. Springer, Sr., age 96, of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Mount Joy Hospice Center. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Rankin Diller Springer who died in 2015. Born in Camden, NJ, he was the son of the late Walter and Elizabeth Marts Springer. Lew proudly served his country in the Navy during WWII. He was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church in Paradise. He was a milk inspector for Atlantic Dairy Cooperative retiring in 1992 after 30 years. Lew enjoyed walks, the beach, hunting, eating fruit and strawberry ice cream.