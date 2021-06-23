Face Off Segment, Matches Announced For Next Tuesday’s NXT

Cancel
The WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will be on the line at the Great American Bash on Tuesday, July 6. Next week’s NXT show, which will be the go-home show for Great American Bash the following week, will feature a #1 contender’s Triple Threat to determine the next challengers for NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. The three teams are Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, Io Shirai and Zoey Stark, Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

