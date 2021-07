“Tell my story like it wuz, boys”, Louis Armstrong said in 1970, when he suggested that Max Jones and my late father, John Chilton, write his “full-scale” biography. The famous trumpeter had been so pleased with their tribute publication, Salute to Satchmo (“Wow, some book,” he wrote), that he insisted that the jazz historians could ask him whatever they liked to tell his remarkable story.Armstrong, who died on 6 July 1971 at the age of 69, was in poor health at the end. After two spells in intensive care – with heart and kidney trouble – he was thinking back...