Clean ‘em out, and move ahead!

There might not be fireworks, but any day is a good one to celebrate financial independence — even if you’re not quite there yet. What is financial independence for you? For many people, it’s being able to live a good lifestyle without having to work for money. For those folks, they might still have a career because they love what they do and have control over how much they work. But their work is no longer about the money — it’s about interesting activities and a sense of purpose.