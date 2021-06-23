Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Ensurge Micropower ASA - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The board of directors of Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") resolved on 22 June 2021 to issue a total of 3,660,000 incentive subscription rights to employees and an advisor in the Ensurge group. The grants were made under the Company's 2020 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 August 2020. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 0.7801 per share. The subscription rights vest by 50% per year over two years and expire on 19 August 2025. Following the grants, there are 188,567,973 subscription rights issued and outstanding in Ensurge.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asa#Oslo#Nok#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium#The Company#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Alvopetro Announces Incentive Share Grants

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that the Board of Directors, in consultation with management, have approved a grant of 500,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") under the Company's Incentive Share Plan to the non-executive directors of the Board. The DSUs were granted in appreciation of the contribution efforts of each director to the Company's achievements and in recognition of the fact that in prior years, the annual cash compensation to each director was well below compensation paid by peer companies. The DSUs were granted on June 28, 2021, will vest on June 28, 2024, and expire on June 28, 2026. Following the grant of DSUs there are now 1,400,000 outstanding incentives granted under the Company's Incentive Share Plan and a total of 6,327,250 stock options outstanding under the Company's Stock Option Plan, representing an aggregate 7.7% of the shares outstanding.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 485BXT Investment Managers Seri

FORM N-1A REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 [ ]. REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT OF 1940 [ ]. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) 235 W. Galena Street. Milwaukee, WI 53212. (Address of Principal Executive Offices, including Zip Code) Registrant's Telephone Number, Including...
Internetpymnts.com

Subscription Commerce Conversion

NEW DATA: Promotions Boost Subscription Conversions 25 Pct. Consumers signed up for approximately 150 million new subscription services in just the past three months, but new subscribers’ growth has stalled. In the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS’ survey of 2,025 consumers shows how promotions boost conversion by 25 percent. Inside...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 CIM INCOME NAV, INC. For: Jul 01 Filed by: KRETZMER W BRIAN

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Satellogic to go Public via Merger With CF Acquisition Corp. V (CFV)

Nettar Group, Inc. ("Satellogic" or the "Company"), a leader in high-resolution satellite data collection, and CF Acquisition Corp. V (Nasdaq ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Form 4 AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER For: Jul 01 Filed by: TIERNEY BRIAN X

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Effective 7/01/2021...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 FARMERS NATIONAL BANC For: Jul 01 Filed by: Wallace Amber B

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Shares acquired...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Starts Janux Therapeutics (JANX) at Buy

BofA Securities analyst Geoff Meacham initiates coverage on Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JANX) with a Buy rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 20, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 13,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Starts AcuityAds Holdings Inc (ATY) at Buy

Needham & Company analyst Laura Martin initiates coverage on AcuityAds Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATY) with a Buy rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 SEMTECH CORP For: Jul 01 Filed by: Cardenuto Rodolpho C

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Each stock unit...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Apple (AAPL) PT Raised to $170 at JPMorgan, 'Time to Start Buying Again'

(Updated - July 6, 2021 12:55 AM EDT)JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee raised the price target on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Assumes DuPont (DD) at Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh assumes coverage on DuPont (NYSE: DD) with a Neutral rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

AstraZeneca (AZN), Alexion (ALXN) Merger Cleared by European Commission

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) proposed acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) has achieved an important step towards completion by having ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wolfe Research Starts Marqeta Inc. (MQ) at Peerperform on Valuation

Wolfe Research analyst Darrin Peller initiates coverage on Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) with a Peerperform rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy