Ensurge Micropower ASA - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The board of directors of Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") resolved on 22 June 2021 to issue a total of 3,660,000 incentive subscription rights to employees and an advisor in the Ensurge group. The grants were made under the Company's 2020 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 August 2020. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 0.7801 per share. The subscription rights vest by 50% per year over two years and expire on 19 August 2025. Following the grants, there are 188,567,973 subscription rights issued and outstanding in Ensurge.www.streetinsider.com