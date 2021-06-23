Cancel
Travel

CDC updates travel guidelines

By Rachel Urbanski
wchstv.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — If you're getting ready for a trip this summer, there are some things you may need to know before flying within or out of the country. The Centers for Disease and Control Prevention have updated their travel guidelines for vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Dr. Sherri Young with the...

wchstv.com
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fauci: More than 99% of people who died from COVID-19 in June were not vaccinated

Anthony Fauci on Sunday said more than 99 percent of the people who died from COVID-19 in June were not vaccinated, calling the loss of life “avoidable and preventable.”. “If you look at the number of deaths, about 99.2 percent of them are unvaccinated. About 0.8 percent are vaccinated. No vaccine is perfect. But when you talk about the avoidability of hospitalization and death, Chuck, it's really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable,” Fauci told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

As we celebrate Independence Day, the fact remains that we are not independent of COVID-19. A new Delta variant is ripping through communities in the United States and the CDC has announced that some of these will see spikes of cases, an uptick after weeks of a downward trend. "Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing Thursday. Read on to see if your state is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

CDC Won’t Change Mask Guidelines As Delta Variant Spreads, Director Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will not change its guidelines saying fully vaccinated Americans do not have to wear masks in light of the new Delta variant, despite new World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations, but the agency’s director said Wednesday local areas with low vaccination rates should consider imposing their own restrictions.
Public Healthkentlive.news

£1.50 pill for head lice cures Covid according to new US study

A hair lice pill costing just £1.50 is an effective cure for Covid, according to new research. Ivermectin - which destroys nits - also kills the coronavirus and slashed death rates dramatically in a study of thousands of patients. Users were less likely to become infected and the medication also...
Columbia, SCwach.com

Health officials warn to prepare for potential post-holiday Delta Variant surge

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) – The Fourth of July weekend may be over, but health officials warn that the highly contagious Coronavirus Delta Variant isn’t done spreading. “We know that there's at least 10 confirmed cases, but it's likely to be many more than that,” said Dr. Jane Kelly with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC.)
TravelKIMT

Mayo Clinic summer travel guidelines for adults and children

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's summer travel season and thanks to a decline in COVID-19 cases and a rise in vaccinations, more people are packing their bags. Mayo Clinic experts stress it is safe for you to travel if you're fully vaccinated and healthy, but it gets more complicated if you're not vaccinated, are immunocompromised, or have other health concerns.
Public Healthnbc15.com

CDC announces new guidelines to treat COVID-19 “long haulers”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently offered new diagnostic, treatment and management considerations for patients with long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms. The guidance uses the term “post-COVID conditions,” often called “long haulers,” to refer to a wide range of physical and mental health symptoms experienced by...
CollegesPitt News

Health restrictions, spirits lift as Pitt updates COVID-19 guidelines

As more and more people become vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Tom Wolf and Pitt administration are not only lifting their COVID-19 restrictions, but also Pitt students’ spirits. Lauren Carter, a sophomore forensic psychology major, said with Pitt’s updated COVID-19 guidelines, she is looking forward to...

