Carter County, KY

Law enforcement agencies searching pond owned by father of missing infant Angel Overstreet

By MAMIE BUOY, GIL MCCLANAHAN
wchstv.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARTER COUNTY, Ky (WCHS) — Huntington police officers are searching a pond in Carter County, Ky. on property owned by the father of a missing infant. A spokesperson for the City of Huntington said that Huntington officers are one of several law enforcement agencies searching a pond located on property owned by Shannon Overstreet. The pond was drained overnight and is located in the Olive Hill area in rural Carter County.

wchstv.com
