Law enforcement agencies searching pond owned by father of missing infant Angel Overstreet
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WCHS) — Huntington police officers are searching a pond in Carter County, Ky. on property owned by the father of a missing infant. A spokesperson for the City of Huntington said that Huntington officers are one of several law enforcement agencies searching a pond located on property owned by Shannon Overstreet. The pond was drained overnight and is located in the Olive Hill area in rural Carter County.wchstv.com