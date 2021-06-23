Cancel
Yen Extends Decline on Risk-On Markets, Completed Corrective Rebound

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYen dropped notably overnight and stays pressured in Asian session with markets back in risk-on mode. NASDAQ closed at new record high while DOW and S&P 500 also gained. Major Asian indexes follow with solid gains in Hong Kong. Dollar also extended this week’s retreat but losses are so far limited. Meanwhile, commodity currencies are extending recovery too.

Businessactionforex.com

Euro Shrugs Strong Investor Confidence, Markets in Subdued Holiday Trading

Overall, the forex markets are relatively mixed today and trading will probably continue to be subdued with US on holiday. Sterling is currently the stronger one, followed by Yen and Aussie. Canadian is the weakest, followed by Kiwi and then Swiss. Eurozone is mixed despite strong investor sentiment data. But all major pairs and crosses are staying inside Friday’s range. Some volatility could finally be seen again, especially in Aussie, with RBA rate decision scheduled in the upcoming Asian session.
Businessactionforex.com

Europe Heads Lower In Risk-Off Trade, FTSE Out-Performs

Risk-off sentiment is dominating the markets at the start of the week. Weaker-than-expected China data is overshadowing signs of economic recovery in Europe, while US markets are set to remain closed in observance of the Independence Day public holiday. The China Caixin services PMI revealed the sector grew at its...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD Weakens From The Rise Of The US Unemployment Rate

The greenback weakened on Friday and stabilised somewhat during the Asian session today, as the US employment report for June tended to disappoint traders, as the NFP figure rose but the unemployment rate rose as well, while trader’s attention turns to the release of the Fed’s latest meeting minutes. The Aussie after the recent strengthening seems to turn its attention to the release of RBA’s interest rate decision tomorrow, as the bank on the one hand is expected to remain on hold, yet may signal a change in regards of its QE program. The GBP gained against the USD, despite BoE Governor Bailey’s dovish comments, as the Governor highlighted the importance of not prematurely tightening the bank’s monetary policy. Gold rose benefitting from the USD weakness caused by the US employment report for June on Friday and entered the green territory for a third consecutive day. US stocks on Friday were supported reaching new record high levels as all three main US stock indexes were in the greens, encouraged from the prospect of the monetary policy tightening being delayed. Oil prices fell below $75 per barrel on Monday, as there seems to be a deadlock among OPEC+ members and some key players seem willing to increase production levels, in order to protect their market share.
Businesskitco.com

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/USD Analysis: Surges Due To US Data

On Friday, at 12:30 GMT, the US statisticians published monthly employment data, which caused a decline of the US Dollar. The initial decline was followed up by an extension of the fall of the value of the US Dollar. On the GBP/USD charts it resulted in a move upwards. By...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Analysis: Declines Below 111.00

The USD/JPY failed to pass the resistance zone above the 111.60 level. Moreover, during the last attempt to reach higher, the rate was beating down by fundamental news. Namely, worse than expected US employment data was released on Friday at 12:30 GMT. By the middle of the day’s European trading...
Businessactionforex.com

New Zealand Dollar Reclaims 70 Level

The New Zealand dollar has started with limited movement. In the North American session, the pair is trading at 0.7020, down 0.10% on the day. Last week, the New Zealand dollar fell every day until Friday, when the currency rebounded with gains of 0.95%. The sharp upturn was in response to the US unemployment rate, which rose from 5.6% to 5.9%. Nonfarm payrolls came in at 850 thousand, better than the forecast of 700 thousand. Still, the jump in unemployment made the markets uneasy, with growing speculation that the labour market is still not strong enough to push the Fed to tighten policy. This sent the US dollar broadly lower on Friday.
Marketsactionforex.com

Canadian Dollar Gives Up Some NFP Gains

The Canadian dollar has started the week with losses. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2457, up 0.31% on the day. The US dollar ended the week on a downturn against most of the majors. The Canadian dollar jumped on the bandwagon, as USD/CAD fell 0.92% on Friday.
BusinessHerald Tribune

THE RATIONAL INVESTOR: What’s next for the economy and stock market?

There is no doubt that much of the world is recovering from the economic shock caused by COVID-19. It only takes observing the increase in the first half of 2021’s U.S. and global GDP’s, and the surge in the world’s stock markets. However, there remains a significant amount of uncertainty about what comes next.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Edges Higher As Dollar Dips After Jobs Report

Gold edged higher on Monday and the dollar remained on the back foot after a mixed U.S. jobs report helped ease investor concerns over an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,791.42 per ounce, after hitting its highest since June 18 at...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar ends lower in thin trading on falling U.S. yields

The greenback ended the day marginally lower against its peers on Monday in thin trading (U.S. markets remained closed) as investors continued to focus on the soft details of the U.S. jobs report together with falling U.S. Treasury yields. Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar dipped to 110.94 in New...
Trafficactionforex.com

Oil Extends Gains, Gold Edges Higher

Oil prices are continuing to push higher, extending gains into a seventh straight week as the market awaits the outcome of crucial talks by OPEC+. The group failed to reach an agreement over raising oil supplies last week. The group was in favour of increasing supply by two million barrels per day from August to December in an attempt to balance out surging demand. However, the United Arab Emirates dissented, resulting in nothing being agreed.
StocksBusiness Insider

Rebound Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Monday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 85 points or 1.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,000-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again for Tuesday's trade. The global forecast for...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Asia shares volatile as China tech worries remain

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian share markets were volatile on Tuesday, after Australia’s central bank flagged some tapering in its quantitative easing programme and concerns over the future of China’s powerful technology sector weighed down shares. U.S. markets were closed on Monday to mark the Independence Day holiday, leaving the...
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/USD Could Struggle Above 1.3900, Oil Extends Rally

GBP/USD started a minor upside correction from 1.3730. There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near 1.3810 on the 4-hours chart. The UK Services PMI increased from 61.7 to 62.4 in June 2021. The US ISM Services PMI is likely to remain strong near 63.5...
Stocksactionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Dollar-Yen Has Dipped Below 111

Global equities continue to trade mixed and seem to lack strength. However, Sensex and Nifty remain relatively stronger among them and could outperform if they break their immediate resistances. 53000 on Sensex and 15900 on Nifty are important levels to watch. Nikkei and Shanghai lack strength to see a strong rise. Nikkei can fall to 28500-2800 while it remains below 29000. Shanghai looks vulnerable to break the 3500-3625 range on the downside. Dow was closed yesterday and need to see if it can breach 35100 this week. DAX continues to oscillate around 15600 within its 15400-15800 range.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan ticks higher, investors await Fed minutes, China inflation data

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan ticked higher against the dollar on Tuesday on a firmer official guidance, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting and China's June inflation data before betting on the currency's move. Traders said the two events could bring some volatility to the yuan trading as the Fed minutes due on Wednesday could offer more details on U.S. policymakers' thinking over the timing to pare back stimulus, while China's consumer inflation data due out on Friday could influence the People's Bank of China stance on tightening monetary policy. Prior to market opening, PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4613 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4695. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4619 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4617 at midday, 22 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Strategists at OCBC Bank said the sentiment was neutral as the yuan traded in the "middle of the multi-session range between 6.44 and 6.49 per dollar". "Preference is to buy dips towards range lows at 6.4400/500," they recommended in a note. Meanwhile, some analysts said both official and private surveys in June showed that the services sector was still expanding, but not as fast. "The weakening price growth in the services industry once again underlines the muted transmission of PPI to service CPI, suggesting that our forecast of limited CPI inflationary pressures remains on the right track," Song Shanshan, economist for Greater China at HSBC, said in a note. Song expects the PBOC would not rush into tightening and was likely to keep lending benchmark rate unchanged through the end of next year. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.142 from the previous close of 92.247, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4633 per dollar. The yuan market at 0407 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4613 6.4695 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4617 6.4639 0.03% Divergence from 0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.03% Spot change since 2005 28.09% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.03 98.13 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.142 92.247 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4633 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6295 -2.54% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Up as Dollar Weakens, Investors Await Fed Minutes

Investing.com – Gold was up on Tuesday morning in Asia and was close to a two-week high. A weaker dollar also gave the yellow metal a boost and investors await the release of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting. Gold futures rose 0.80% to $1,797.65 by...
Marketsactionforex.com

Kiwi Surges on RBNZ Hike Talks, Aussie Firm after RBA

New Zealand Dollar is the star winner in Asian session today on RBNZ rate speculations. The Kiwi has taken Aussie higher today, but the latter lost some steam after unsurprising RBA policy decision. Though, Aussie is still maintaining most of gains, together with Sterling. On the other hand, Dollar, Yen and Euro are the weakest ones.

