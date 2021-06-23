Cancel
Public Safety

Man Nabbed With Girlfriend's Corpse In Trunk Of His Car After Seeking Help Disposing The Body

By Jasmine Salanga
Latin Times
 14 days ago
A North Carolina man has been accused of brutally killing his teen girlfriend and inhumanely scheming to dump her body and her vehicle into Watauga Lake in Tennessee on Monday, June 21. Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, has been arrested on Monday for the killing of his former partner Gianna Delgado,...

ABOUT

Latin Times is an online publication that strives to serve the needs of the ever growing and changing Latin audience. Our focus is based on the passion points that move the bilingual Latinos in the US: Immigration news, Soccer, Entertainment, Music, Movies, Culture, Food, Lifestyle, as well as the stories that are currently happening in our country of origin. The mission of Latin Times is to empower Latinos with quality journalism, credibility and opinions from experts in each field. We want to become the only destination por ti y para ti.

 https://www.latintimes.com
Whiteville, NCwcti12.com

New Details: Man arrested with woman's body in car

(WCYB) — A North Carolina man has been charged with abuse of a corpse after a woman’s body was found in a large storage tote in his car. According to court documents obtained by News 5, the investigation began when a Kingsport woman called Kingsport police to report what she thought was a homicide.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

No bail for 22-year-old man charged with fatally shooting ex-girlfriend

A man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of an ex-girlfriend was denied bail in a Sunday court hearing. Khmari Prince, 22, was ordered held without bail by Judge Arthur Willis. During a bail hearing broadcast on YouTube, Assistant State’s Attorney Nicholas Bross said Prince is accused of fatally shooting Georgia Gill, who had come to Prince’s residence to retrieve her belongings ...
Public Safetywhdh.com

Police: Man tried to sell car with body of dead girlfriend in back seat

(WHDH) — A man facing a murder charge after police say he tried to sell his girlfriend’s car with her dead body in the back seat, authorities said. Robert Miquel Johnson, 31, of Tennessee, was arrested last month on a criminal homicide warrant in connection with the death of his girlfriend, 44-year-old Pamela Paz, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Mentor, OHcleveland19.com

Mentor man pleads not guilty to killing his girlfriend’s dog

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor man accused of drowning and freezing his girlfriend’s puppy to death pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court Thursday. Phil Savelli is charged with three counts of cruelty to animals. Highland Heights police said Savelli was caught...
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

High Point man charged with murder after body found in car

HIGH POINT — A High Point man is accused of killing a young woman, stuffing her body into a tote and taking it to another state. Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, was stopped by Carter County, Tennessee, deputies after law enforcement received reports he was wanted in the homicide of 19-year-old Gianna Rose Delgado. Deputies found Delgado’s body in a tote in the car Cadogan was driving.
Public SafetyThought Catalog

Her Alleged Murderer Was Found Dead In The Trunk Of Another Woman’s Car

At 1:30 in the morning of April 8, 2008 22-year-old Jamie Michelle Fraley talked to a friend and said she was still not feeling well and would be going to the hospital for the third time for the stomach flu. On the second visit, Jamie had returned home without seeing anyone rather than face the three hour wait and now felt she needed to return. Jamie did not drive and did not say who was driving her, only referring to the person driving her as “a friend”. She ended the call by saying “I have to go, my ride is here. He is here.” Jamie never checked in to the hospital and was never seen again.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Man Accused Of Pushing His Girlfriend Down Stairs; Woman Accused Of Trying To Assault Mom’s Beau

Three people were arrested on assault or related charges: a 28-year-old Sulphur Springs man accused of pushing his girlfriend down stairs Monday afternoon, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs woman involved in a disturbance with her mother’s boyfriend Sunday evening and a 34-year-old Sulphur Springs man was returned to jail after his bond was revoked on an assault charge, according to police and sheriff’s reports.
Compton, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Detectives seek man suspected of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend in Compton

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are searching for a man suspected of stabbing to death his ex-girlfriend in Compton. At about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, Victor Sosa visited his ex-girlfriend, Daisy De La O, at an apartment complex on Long Beach Boulevard in Compton, said Ray Lugo, a sheriff’s homicide detective. Investigators suspect Sosa fatally stabbed De La O, 19, behind the complex, where her body was found the following morning, Lugo said.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested after trying to run down girlfriend with a car.

On Friday, June 18th, Galesburg Police responded to the 900 block of East Main Street in reference to a physical domestic battery that had just occurred. The female victim told police she had been arguing with her boyfriend, 37-year old Michael Martinez III, via text messaging. She went to their residence to remove her children when he forced his way into the car and began driving. While near the Grand Avenue / East Main Street intersection, she exited the car, and while in the Dollar General parking lot, Martinez tried to hit her with the car. She made her way to the Subway parking lot where he attempted to strike her with the car again. The victim went inside and asked staff to call the police who confirmed the victim’s story. Police then responded to the couple’s residence and took Martinez into custody. He’s being charged with Domestic Battery with a prior conviction, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Driving on a Revoked License, and Reckless Driving. The victim told police she would be going to the Knox County Courthouse next to obtain an order of protection. Martinez was transported to the Knox County Jail.

