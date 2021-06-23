Man Nabbed With Girlfriend's Corpse In Trunk Of His Car After Seeking Help Disposing The Body

On Friday, June 18th, Galesburg Police responded to the 900 block of East Main Street in reference to a physical domestic battery that had just occurred. The female victim told police she had been arguing with her boyfriend, 37-year old Michael Martinez III, via text messaging. She went to their residence to remove her children when he forced his way into the car and began driving. While near the Grand Avenue / East Main Street intersection, she exited the car, and while in the Dollar General parking lot, Martinez tried to hit her with the car. She made her way to the Subway parking lot where he attempted to strike her with the car again. The victim went inside and asked staff to call the police who confirmed the victim’s story. Police then responded to the couple’s residence and took Martinez into custody. He’s being charged with Domestic Battery with a prior conviction, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Driving on a Revoked License, and Reckless Driving. The victim told police she would be going to the Knox County Courthouse next to obtain an order of protection. Martinez was transported to the Knox County Jail.