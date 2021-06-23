Cancel
Rockaway, NJ

Funeral For Justin Wallace, 10, Killed In Rockaway Shooting Draws Huge Mourners

By Pooja Prabbhan
Latin Times
 13 days ago
It was a rather morose Sunday morning at the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church in Far Rockaway, where nearly 300 mourners gathered to pay their last respects to Justin Wallace. The untimely demise of Wallace, a 10-year-old, occurred on June 5 after a dispute broke out over a shared driveway in Queens. The episode sent shockwaves to the community, also shedding light on the appalling rise of gun violence in the city. Jovan Young, who’s guilty of the act, is being held without bail on murder charges.

