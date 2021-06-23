San Francisco-L.A. Angels Runs

Cancel
Giants first. Austin Slater strikes out swinging. Mike Yastrzemski singles to left field. Darin Ruf doubles to deep right field. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Buster Posey grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to Jared Walsh. Darin Ruf to third. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Brandon Belt singles to shallow infield. Darin Ruf scores. Wilmer Flores homers to center field. Brandon Belt scores. Brandon Crawford singles to left field. Donovan Solano strikes out swinging.

MLByourvalley.net

L.A. Dodgers-San Diego Runs

Padres first. Tommy Pham doubles to deep right field. Fernando Tatis Jr. walks. Jake Cronenworth doubles to left field. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Tommy Pham scores. Manny Machado homers to left field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Wil Myers lines out to center field to Mookie Betts. Trent Grisham flies out to center field to Mookie Betts. Ha-Seong Kim walks. Victor Caratini singles to right field. Ha-Seong Kim to second. Yu Darvish grounds out to shortstop, Gavin Lux to Matt Beaty.
MLByourvalley.net

N.Y. Mets-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Mets fifth. Jose Peraza flies out to deep center field to Brett Gardner. Brandon Nimmo singles to second base. Francisco Lindor singles to center field. Brandon Nimmo to second. Dominic Smith singles to shallow center field. Francisco Lindor to third. Brandon Nimmo scores. Pete Alonso walks. Dominic Smith to second. James McCann singles to center field. Pete Alonso to second. Dominic Smith to third. Francisco Lindor scores. Michael Conforto flies out to left center field to Miguel Andujar. James McCann to second. Pete Alonso to third. Dominic Smith scores. Kevin Pillar grounds out to shortstop, Gleyber Torres to Luke Voit.
MLByourvalley.net

Tampa Bay-Toronto Runs

Blue jays second. George Springer homers to center field. Teoscar Hernandez reaches on error. Fielding error by Brandon Lowe. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Teoscar Hernandez out at second. Cavan Biggio called out on strikes. Santiago Espinal singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. Reese McGuire grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Lowe to Yandy Diaz.
MLByourvalley.net

Boston-Oakland Runs

Athletics second. Frank Schwindel pinch-hitting for Mitch Moreland. Frank Schwindel pops out to shallow infield to Rafael Devers. Ramon Laureano grounds out to shortstop, Rafael Devers to Bobby Dalbec. Sean Murphy singles to shallow center field. Seth Brown triples to deep center field. Sean Murphy scores. Chad Pinder pops out to shallow infield to Kike Hernandez.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs

Cubs second. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Rafael Ortega doubles to deep right field. Adbert Alzolay grounds out to first base to Joey Votto. Rafael Ortega to third. Rafael Ortega scores. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1, Reds 0. Cubs...
MLBAthletics Nation

A’s place Mitch Moreland on injured list, activate Stephen Piscotty

The Oakland A’s lost one veteran hitter on Sunday, but gained back another at the same time. The A’s announced Sunday that they’ve place DH Mitch Moreland on the injured list. There was no reason given for his trip to the IL, nor is it clear which version of the list he went on, so there is no timetable at all for how long he might miss.
MLBSeattle Times

Nats’ hot-hitting Schwarber out with hamstring strain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber limped into the Washington Nationals’ dugout on Saturday with a heavy wrap poking out of the right side of his shorts. Schwarber was in shower shoes and trying to be upbeat when meeting with reporters after being placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right hamstring strain. There is no timetable for his return.
MLByourvalley.net

Miami-Atlanta Runs

Marlins third. Jon Berti singles to left field. Sandy Alcantara out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Kyle Muller to Ozzie Albies. Jon Berti to second. Jazz Chisholm Jr. singles to right field. Jon Berti scores. Starling Marte walks. Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second. Garrett Cooper singles to deep left field, tagged out at second, Abraham Almonte to Dansby Swanson to Ozzie Albies. Starling Marte to third. Jazz Chisholm Jr. scores. Jesus Aguilar lines out to right center field to Guillermo Heredia.
MLByourvalley.net

Milwaukee-Pittsburgh Runs

Brewers first. Luis Urias grounds out to third base, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Phillip Evans. Christian Yelich walks. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Omar Narvaez singles to center field. Christian Yelich to second. Avisail Garcia doubles to deep center field. Omar Narvaez scores. Christian Yelich scores. Jace Peterson doubles to deep right field. Avisail Garcia scores. Keston Hiura walks. Jackie Bradley Jr. lines out to deep left field to Ben Gamel.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Velasquez scheduled to start for Philadelphia against San Diego

San Diego Padres (49-36, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-41, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (3-2, 4.22 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +114, Padres -132; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Fernando...
MLByourvalley.net

Houston-Cleveland Runs

Astros first. Myles Straw doubles to deep center field. Chas McCormick flies out to right center field to Bradley Zimmer. Yuli Gurriel singles to right center field. Myles Straw to third. Carlos Correa singles to center field. Yuli Gurriel to third. Myles Straw scores. Jason Castro strikes out swinging. Abraham Toro grounds out to first base, Cesar Hernandez to Bobby Bradley.
MLByourvalley.net

L.A. Dodgers-Washington Runs

Dodgers fourth. Max Muncy walks. Justin Turner singles to shallow left field. Max Muncy to second. Cody Bellinger walks. Justin Turner to second. Max Muncy to third. Will Smith out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Victor Robles. Cody Bellinger to second. Justin Turner to third. Max Muncy scores. Albert Pujols out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Juan Soto. Cody Bellinger to third. Justin Turner scores. Gavin Lux doubles to right center field. Cody Bellinger scores. AJ Pollock is intentionally walked. Clayton Kershaw grounds out to shallow infield, Paolo Espino to Ryan Zimmerman.
MLByourvalley.net

St. Louis-Colorado Runs

Rockies seventh. Chris Owings grounds out to shortstop, Paul DeJong to Paul Goldschmidt. Raimel Tapia pinch-hitting for Jhoulys Chacin. Raimel Tapia singles to second base. Garrett Hampson walks. Raimel Tapia to second. Yonathan Daza reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Garrett Hampson out at second. Raimel Tapia to third. Trevor Story homers to left field. Yonathan Daza scores. Raimel Tapia scores. Brendan Rodgers flies out to right field to Tommy Edman.
MLByourvalley.net

San Diego-Philadelphia Runs

Padres first. Tommy Pham flies out to shallow right field to Bryce Harper. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to shallow left field. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins. Fernando Tatis Jr. to second. Manny Machado homers to center field. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Trent Grisham flies out to shallow left field to Andrew McCutchen.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/3/21: Eric Filia, Pablo López, Joe Kelly, Juliooooo

Please forgive any typos in today’s links as I’m still riding the high from the Mariners’ improbable high-profile win last night. The Deadgar Ghost is hard to shake, but John—who would like to never hear that phrase again in his life—did a good job laying it to rest in last night’s recap, which you should definitely read if you haven’t already. But also, a ton of non-Mariners stuff happened! Let’s catch you up.
MLBTimes Union

Chicago White Sox-Detroit Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson doubles to deep center field. Gavin Sheets grounds out to second base, Willi Castro to Jonathan Schoop. Tim Anderson to third. Jose Abreu singles to center field. Tim Anderson scores. Andrew Vaughn singles to right field. Jose Abreu to third. Leury Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Andrew Vaughn out at second. Jose Abreu scores. Jake Burger strikes out swinging.
MLByourvalley.net

Texas-Seattle Runs

Rangers third. John Hicks homers to left field. Charlie Culberson singles. Isiah Kiner-Falefa walks. Charlie Culberson to second. Eli White homers to left field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Charlie Culberson scores. Adolis Garcia flies out to deep left field to Jake Fraley. Nate Lowe strikes out on a foul tip. Andy Ibanez doubles to left field. Nick Solak hit by pitch. David Dahl called out on strikes.
MLBWest Central Tribune

Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz named to seventh All-Star team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walking into the American League clubhouse ahead of the 2009 All-Star Game, Nelson Cruz took a moment to soak it in. At the time, he was 29, and he remembers being around all-time greats Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera. Joe Mauer was there, too, he recalled.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Buster Posey exits Giants game with thumb contusion

PHOENIX - The Giants lost their All-Star catcher, Buster Posey, in the sixth inning of Sunday evening’s game at Chase Field, after Posey took a foul ball off the thumb of his left hand. Posey took two warmup throws and stayed in for the remainder of Daulton Varsho’s at-bat, then...

