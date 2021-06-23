Cancel
Nurse Sent Packages Containing Bloody Maxi Pads, Feces To Harass Husband's Ex Wife

By Jasmine Salanga
Latin Times
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Oak Ridge nurse is facing federal charges for sordidly mailing a soiled sanitary pad, stained with blood from a patient at the hospital she worked at, to her husband's former wife to harass the victim, also sending her dog feces and an abusive letter peppered with insulting and offensive threats.

