Mutilated Body Unrecognizable After Being Run Over By Numerous Vehicles On Jaipur-Delhi Highway

By Nirmal Varghese
Latin Times
 14 days ago
A mutilated corpse was left unrecognizable after being reportedly run over by several vehicles multiple times on the Jaipur-New Delhi Highway in India on Tuesday, June 22. The unfortunate discovery was retrieved near a bus stand in the Kotputli's Paota area during the early hours of Tuesday, June 22. After authorities from the Paragpura Police Station arrived at the scene, they claimed that the human corpse was found to be completely torn apart and mutilated, the Times of India reported.

